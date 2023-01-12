Read full article on original website
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin
Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
Video of Indiana 9-1-1 Emotional Support Skunk
This adorable skunk will make your heart smell...I mean swell. If this were a courthouse I could make puns like "Law & Odor" but that wouldn't make scents here. This skunk is an emotional support animal for Knox County, Indiana dispatchers. I can barely form a scent-ence while looking at that cute little face.
Video: Ohio troopers rescue girl taken by non-custodial father in Michigan
Ohio State Highway Patrol dash camera and body camera video shows troopers rescuing a 4-year-old Michigan girl who police say was taken by her non-custodial father.
Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home
A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
Michigan’s Most Wanted – The State’s Top 6 Sought After Criminals
Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list is a list that no one wants to be on. However, there are some people that just can't help themselves, including the six individuals that we're about to show you. The six criminals below didn't want to be on Michigan's 'Most Wanted' list but they sure...
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounter
A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching a “dark shadow” crossing a nearby parking lot and then an unusual evening encounter at 11:24 a.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
To The Point: Democratic control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023.
Michigan State Police seek info on two fugitives
The Michigan State Police Fifth District is seeking public input to assist with locating two wanted fugitives.
Michigan State Troopers Are Seeking Local Acting Volunteers
If the desire to be an actor dwells within your soul, now is your chance to portray a thief, an unruly drunk during a traffic stop, or perhaps a suspect, or victim, involved in a violent domestic dispute. The Michigan State Police is seeking a diverse pool of actors, reflective...
Michigan receives $1 million to support opioid crisis relief
Michigan is receiving a federal grant to help combat the lasting effects of the state's opioid epidemic.
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
Woman confesses to Calhoun County arson, sheriff says
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 29-year-old woman from Sturgis was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a Jan. 3 house fire. According to authorities, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was informed by Michigan State Police troopers that the woman could be responsible for a house fire in Pennfield Township, near the intersection of Vanarmon and Sharon avenues.
