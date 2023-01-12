Ok, I'll let you in on a not-so-secret hobby of mine... ...and the only effort it requires of me is to feel the glow that so many others must experience when they watch soldiers come home - either on video or even better in person. I absorb as many as I can find through YouTube. We've all experienced that wonderful feeling of being away from home for a while, and you are just minutes away from seeing the loved ones you have missed - there is nothing like that. That look on the family's faces when their soldier is embraced is priceless. Imagine being gone an entire year, serving your country that you help protect - I have the utmost respect for our men and women who show that kind of commitment.

