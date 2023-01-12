Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mandan-Plan Some Extra Time If You’re On The Side Roads
Obviously just goes to show you just how much snow Bismarck and Mandan were hit with. Seems like just yesterday when last April slammed us with a blizzard - of course, it took a while for all the roads in and out of town to be cleared, STILL though all the workers that attacked the streets with plows almost around the clock did an amazing job, and I will NEVER complain about the conditions we are left to deal with, however, I will point out some rough spots that I just discovered this afternoon in Mandan.
Check Out This Awesome Job Opportunity Here In Bismarck
Are you looking for work? Feel like you are in a rut where you are right now?. Well listen, I have a great opportunity for you that I came across this morning - pretty flexible since the hours will always be part-time. I actually thought more of the cool things that this new job would reward you with, for one the satisfaction of all your hard efforts teaming up with everyone else and providing an amazing concert. As of the first of this year, Nightlife Sound and Lighting took over the local crew at the Bismarck Event Center/Belle Mehus Auditorium. That's right, your job would take you behind the scenes of some awesome concerts, broadway shows, and other sources of entertainment. Check out some inviting details:
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
Here In Bismarck – Do You Play Nice With The Shopping Carts?
I don't really remember the exact moment I began to pay attention to the cart protocol at store parking lots. I mean, after all, this SHOULD be a simple unwritten, unsaid set of easy rules of what to do when you are done shopping, and you successfully took the groceries out of your cart and into your car. Pretty now a quick decision, what to do with the cart? Most of us will take the extra few seconds and feet to steer our faithful cart into the open stall - or some refer to it as a corral. I actually took a couple of minutes out of my day to go out and witness for myself if people were playing nice with the shopping carts.
A Decision Has Been Made Concerning Bismarck’s Bucks Nightclub
The last song of the night has been played at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in downtown, Bismarck. The popular nightclub that has been a fixture in downtown Bismarck since March of 94 has decided to close its doors permanently. This comes after an announcement recently that Bucks would be closing their...
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
This has never happened to me personally in Bismarck but it has happened to me twice at my lake cabin. A snow plow over the course of the winter knocks down your mailbox. Come to think of it, it did happen to me back when I lived in Grand Forks a while back. I remember I called the city and it was a pretty big hassle before they did anything to fix it. I actually had a pretty expensive mailbox. I mailbox that I special ordered with a pair of beautiful Wood Ducks on it.
Which Restaurants Should Guy Fieri Visit In Bismarck?
I mean what if Guy Fieri, THE Guy Fieri from the popular food network television show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives somehow got a hold of you and casually mentioned that he was on his way to Bismarck, North Dakota? What local restaurants would immediately pop into your head? I mean unless YOU want to endure the pressure of preparing a home-cooked meal for a professional chef, it's now up to you - well you don't need to "Wine and Dine" him, but as a city, we are counting on YOU to show him some great restaurants here in BisMan.
8 Of The Sketchiest Spots In Mandan, North Dakota
One of my co-workers wrote a story yesterday on "The Sketchiest Places in Bismarck." Her information was based on crime statistics and personal experience. Knowing this person as I do, I know there was absolutely no intention to criticize, slight, or make fun of anybody or any place. However, many...
Bismarck-Mandan’s Highest Rated Pet Groomers
Sometimes finding a good local groomer can be "Ruff." -- Get it? If you're already annoyed at the pun, just know I plan on doing at least three more in this article, so buckle up. Ratings. In order to find which pet groomers are the the most "Pawesome" and highest-rated...
OPEN! New $4.1M Dollar Sports Dome In Bismarck Mandan
Traveled west on I-94, along the north side of Mandan lately? One would be hard-pressed not to have noticed the major construction during the summer and fall of 2022. The newest addition to the growing sports amenities in the Bismarck Mandan area is finished, AND it's OPEN. SPORTS DOME. Spanning...
ND Soldiers Honored For Their Year Long Deployment
Ok, I'll let you in on a not-so-secret hobby of mine... ...and the only effort it requires of me is to feel the glow that so many others must experience when they watch soldiers come home - either on video or even better in person. I absorb as many as I can find through YouTube. We've all experienced that wonderful feeling of being away from home for a while, and you are just minutes away from seeing the loved ones you have missed - there is nothing like that. That look on the family's faces when their soldier is embraced is priceless. Imagine being gone an entire year, serving your country that you help protect - I have the utmost respect for our men and women who show that kind of commitment.
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0