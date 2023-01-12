Read full article on original website
High school wrestling: Two Vikings win titles in Louisiana Classic; Ernie Perry III makes history
Airline senior Ernie Perry III made history at the 50th Louisiana Classic tournament Saturday. Perry won the 126-pound weight class, becoming the first wrestler in the event’s history to win titles in four different classes. He’s also only the third four-time champion. The Louisiana Classic is the most...
Meet “The Friends” Of Nephew Tommy Performing In Shreveport
You've seen Nephew Tommy on the hit reality dating show "Ready To Love" and you've heard him on the radio inside The Steve Harvey Morning Show and now you can see him LIVE with his comedy friends in Shreveport tonight!. Date Night Comedy Show Happens Tonight At The Shreveport Municipal...
ktalnews.com
Search for Southern University Shreveport chancellor: 5 finalists selected
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has selected five finalists for the position and will begin interviewing the candidates on January 25. Candidates include:. Peggy Bradford, former president of Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois. Bree E. Cook, vice president...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Airline, Parkway, Plain Dealing, PCA post district victories
The Airline Vikings, Parkway Panthers, Plain Dealing Lions and Providence Classical Academy Knights picked up district victories Friday night. In District 1-5A, Parkway defeated Benton 64-53 at Parkway and Airline downed Natchitoches Central 60-51 in Natchitoches. In the other 1-5A games, Haughton fell to Captain Shreve 61-24 at Haughton and...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
The Duo Behind The Terrifier Franchise Are Coming To Shreveport
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is heading back to Downtown Shreveport for year #8 at the Shreveport Convention Center. The event started back in 2015, and only missed 2020 due to the pandemic. Since its start, Geek'd Con has been one of the premiere comic con style events in the...
Do You Know Any of These Missing Louisiana Children?
More young people are missing from Louisiana homes as we move into the new year. Authorities are asking for help from the public to find some of these children. In many of these cases, the person has been missing for decades and there’s been no trace. Many of them are cold cases in a Louisiana police agency.
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU grad named to Board of Regents
David Aubrey of Homer, Louisiana (far right in the picture) has landed a new role as a member of the Louisiana Board of Regents. Aubrey was nominated and appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards and took oath of office at the Board’s first meeting of 2023 Jan. 9, 2023. The Grambling State University graduate, class of ’95, studied Public Administration, and has also served as president of the University’s Student Government Association.
The Bossier Night Market Returns Just in Time for Mardi Gras
If you love the Bossier City Night Market and you're also a fan of Mardi Gras, you're going to love this event!. Let the good times roll Saturday, February 4, 2022, as the Bossier City Night Market returns for a special Mardi Gras-themed night to the south parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to tons of twinkle lights, live music, kids' activities, 175+ vendors, and at least 12 food trucks, there are going to be plenty of free throws and giveaways!
Real or Not? Here are the Top 10 Urban Legends About Shreveport
Northwest Louisiana is steeped in local legends. But are these long-told tales true? We asked residents about their favorite myths regarding Shreveport-Bossier City with interesting results!. I remember growing up watching Midsouth wrestling with my father on Saturday mornings. He told me that it had to be 'real' because fake...
bossierpress.com
Five Bossier Schools Receive Purple Star Designation
The military plays a vital role in our community and is why Bossier Parish is especially proud that five of its schools are among the first in Louisiana to receive state designation as Purple Star Schools. Legislation was passed over the summer to give schools throughout the state the opportunity...
Shreveport Reddit Users Share Priceless Mardi Gras Parade Day Hints
If this Mardi Gras will be your first time to yell, 'Throw me something, mister,' this guide is for you!. What are the unspoken rules/hints to having a great Shreveport Mardi Gras parade day experience?. Shreveport Reddit user u/Friendly_Buy_2926/ hit up the local page to ask for the low down...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
KTBS
Season's first Mardi Gras parade rolls through Queensborough
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature cooperated with the first official Mardi Gras parade of the season Saturday afternoon. The Krewe of Sobek made its way through Queensborough beginning at 1 p.m. with a theme of Sobek Travels the World!. There was a vibe in the crowd that the ArkLaTex was...
TikTok Shares 4 Things You Need to Get While in Shreveport
My Friends From Dallas Come to Shreveport-Bossier Once a Year to Load Up on Tubb's King Cake. If I am heading to Dallas to visit my friends I get asked to bring King Cake and I gladly oblige, I love showing up with their favorite King Cake, even though Tubb's ships all over the U.S. I love being the delivery person. People have come to love and know Tubb's as a Shreveport-Bossier favorite. If Someone were to ask you to bring them yummy items from Shreveport-Bossier what would you bring them?
CBS 42
Man accused of shooting teacher found in Louisiana
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A man suspected of killing a Houston-area teacher last weekend has been arrested in Louisiana, police said. Sugar Land police said that Charvas Thompson of Houston was arrested in Shreveport, La., by the Western District of Louisiana Violent Offenders Task Force on Wednesday. They expect Thompson to be transported to […]
Now Another TV Provider Pulls Plug on Shreveport’s Fox 33
Since October 21, 2022, subscribers of DirecTV and AT&T U-verse have had to find alternative ways to watch any programming on Shreveport's local Fox affiliate, KMSS Fox 33. And now, Dish Network subscribers are feeling the effects of essentially the same battle as Dish has also pulled the KMSS Fox 33 channel from its line-up as well.
Missing Vivian Man Found Dead Behind Grandparent’s House
Caddo Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a Shreveport man. Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday (1/11/23) after 1 a.m. He was last seen barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. Caddo deputies were dispatched...
KTBS
What's next for Perkins?
SHREVEPORT, La. - What's next for former Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins?. He announced on his Instagram page that he will be among the 2023 Pritzker Fellows at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. Perkins added that he can't wait to share his experience in Shreveport with our next generation...
What Are Egg Prices at Stores in Shreveport Bossier?
Egg prices continue to climb in Louisiana and people who use them daily are facing another blow to the grocery budget. The skyrocketing egg prices are the result of several factors including Avian Flu, supply chain issue and fuel costs. The average price for a dozen eggs is closing in on $4 a dozen across the United States.
