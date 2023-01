RIDE magazine, a West Branch Life publication that was included in Jan. 13 editions of the Williamsport Sun-Gazette, profiled the college’s Baja SAE team in a four-page spread. Building on nearly two decades of accrued experience, the team won consecutive endurance races in prestigious national competitions in May and June with its off-road vehicle. “This club is a 17-year culmination of knowledge. John (G. Upcraft, faculty adviser) would tell us if something wasn’t going to work because of past data,” team leader Marshall W. Fowler told managing editor Lorena Beniquez. “We are standing on a large team, and we still reach out to our alumni with questions or issues we are running into. They did a lot of the hard work for us.”

