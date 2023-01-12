Read full article on original website
Marvel Studios President Teases Kang’s Motivations In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania continues to ramp up its marketing campaign with new stills from the movie. Not jus that, they are also giving the fans a few more hints at the plotlines of the film. Speaking with Empire Magazine, Kevin Feige teased Kang the Conqueror’s role in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, and revealed more about his goal in the movie. He alludes to the fact that Kang is seemingly stranded with a device that could do so much more.
Kang’s Time Chair Is The Key To the MCU’s Next Endgame
Marvel’s Phase 5 will kick off in earnest with a Kang variant going to war with the two Ant-Men, the two Wasps, and the 6th Young Avenger to join Earth 616 in Stinger/Stature when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters next month. Paul Rudd‘s Lang trying to balance his newfound fame with reconnecting with his now-almost-grown-up daughter who has grown up without him over the last five years are stakes made for drama, but it is the role Jonathan Majors‘s Kang plays in these proceedings that is really what impacts the overarching multiversal war coming down the pike. However, judging by the new trailer, war is not what the Conqueror starts out aiming to do, as it is a deal made with Scott Lang gone awry that prompts Kang to beat the everliving ants out of Lang. What is this deal that Scott alludes to? We believe it has to do with the image Empire released recently, with a Conqueror sitting on his throne.
Netflix ‘One Piece’s Showrunner Teases an Update “Very Soon”
One Piece is among Netflix’s biggest and most ambitious releases for 2023 (if it does) but with no real update for quite some time, there’s a lot of hope that it’s only the calm before the storm. Showrunners Matt Owens and Steve Maeda are still hard at work bringing an iconic world created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda to life and also trying to avoid the usual pitfalls of anime or manga adaptations.
C.J. Harris, Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Dies at 31
C.J. Harris, a singer and musician who was a prominent contender on the 13th season of “American Idol,” died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency and being rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala. He was 31. Harris’ death was confirmed by the Walker County Coroner’s Office. No further details regarding a cause of death are available at this time. More to come… More from VarietyFremantle Grows by 27% as Owner RTL's Revenues Soar to $5 BillionWillie Spence, 'American Idol' Runner-Up, Dies at 23RTL Group Increases Revenue to $3.3 Billion Despite Macro Uncertainties, But First-Half Profits SlideBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles
‘One Piece’ Showrunner Teases Mihawk as His “Favorite Character” in the Netflix Adaptation
One Piece‘s live-action adaptation will offer a new take on the iconic manga from Eiichiro Oda. We were lucky to follow the production with various set photos that teased larger-than-life production. They are using real boats to showcase some iconic iconography from the original series, and we’re still anxiously awaiting a first look at the costumes of the various actors.
‘The Last of Us’ Spoilers: Why Is Ellie So Important?
'The Last of Us' premiere on HBO reveals that Ellie is very important person. Here's why the Fireflies need her.
Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Showrunner Believes the Netflix Series can Become “an Entry Point” for New Fans
There’s always a heated discussion online about the relevance of remaking something in live-action. Some believe that these projects should remain in their original format, but there’s also an opportunity for these adaptations to draw in a completely new audience. That is something that showrunner Matt Owens seemingly believes with his adaptation of One Piece for Netflix and Tomorrow Studios.
Netflix Canceled Animated Series ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’
It looks like we have one more for the books, as Hamish Steele has revealed that the animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park is no longer moving forward at Netflix. The series recently had a second season released, but it seems it didn’t manage to pull in enough viewers or keep people watching long enough to get the coveted renewal.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Looks to Have Found Marvel Studios Hulkling
Production on Marvel Studios’ first project of the new year, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, kicks off next week in Atlanta and after months of unofficial announcements, the studio worked with THR to unveil the talent working on the streaming series. Tucked away in that announcement may have been one of the studio’s most important new castings in relative newcomer Miles Gutierrez-Riley. As the slow march toward a Young Avengers project continues, Gutierrez-Riley may be filling the role of one of the last remaining original members of the team.
New Episodes of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Heading to Disney+
Disney+ has become the suprising stand out streaming service of the last year, but mostly for being the one that doesn’t go out of its way of canceling every show it releases or just outright taking content off the site. Now, they are kicking off 2023 strong by announcing that brand new episodes of Hamster and Gretel as well as Phineas and Ferb are on the way to Disney+.
REVIEW: ‘Velma’ is Too Cynical and Meta for its Own Good
Scooby-Doo is back with an animated series that explores Mystery Inc. before they united to take on mysteries across the United States. Yet, this time around, the series will not include the iconic cartoon dog and also takes some cues from popular R-rated series. Velma is trying to be the most unique take of a classic franchise, but somehow loses its way in trying way too hard and also overcompensates with its meta-humor.
‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Heading to Netflix Later This Month
Fans of the hit series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be able to revisit the iconic series’ second season quite soon, as a new listing on Netflix has it set for a release on January 21st. There are no details on what is included in this second season, as the Mugen Train Arc was available as a standalone film, but was also redone in a seven-episode arc for the series. There’s a chance that they’ll simply include that arc with the Entertainment District Arc, the actual second season of the anime.
Danai Gurira “Gently Allude” a ‘Okoye’ Disney+ Spinoff May Be In Development
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year, discussions started instantly on what the future of this franchise will look like. One avenue set up from the film is following Okoye on her journey as a Midnight Angel after her dismissal from the Dora Milaje. It has been hinted at in May of 2021 that an Okoye-based project was in the works, but no one hypothetically involved had commented up until this point.
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Is Devastatingly Good
Experiencing The Last of Us never gets any easier. It’s a painful, heartbreaking story that might feel gratuitous if it wasn’t so devastatingly good. Of course, the difficulty involved with balancing so much grief with a storytelling necessity for actual payoff is a huge reason why the game was so beloved, but it’s not a task so easily accomplished. That’s why, as with any adaptation of an iconic video game, fans were likely terrified of a live-action series that would fumble the chance to convey this unicorn act to a wider audience. Luckily for them, HBO’s revamped take on Naughty Dog’s 2013 classic hits all the same marks as its predecessor in a shockingly faithful premiere episode that even manages to improve on a few key moments in the franchise’s lore.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Names Trio of Directors, Announces Cast
As production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos prepares to get going, the studio has revealed the talent in front of and behind the camera of the streaming series. Head writer and executive producer Jack Schaeffer will serve as one of three directors of the series joining Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg. Monteiro is coming off of her work on the hit series Wednesday while Goldberg worked on Netflix’s Resident Evil series and Peacock’s A Friend of the Family.
Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ isn’t “Shying Away From” the Manga’s Fantastical World
Things have calmed down quite a bit on the shore of the One Piece live-action series since production wrapped up some months ago. Tomorrow Studios and Netflix are working on what may be one of their most ambitious adaptations yet, as the original series by Eiichiro Oda is quite a bit different from the more grounded stories of Death Note and even Cowboy Bebop. The world includes a wide variety of creatures, cultures, and environments that are out of this world.
The Last of Us: Apocalypse 101 – Rule #88, Don’t Be A Martyr
Rule #27, Only Carry What You Need (And Weapons!) I don’t know what day it is. I spent 20 years of the apocalypse keeping track. Funny I would die not knowing. Let’s just get it out of the way – this is probably my final journal entry. I thought I could talk to people, help them understand what the world needed to heal. Make them see the light.
