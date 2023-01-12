Read full article on original website
Netflix ‘One Piece’s Showrunner Teases an Update “Very Soon”
One Piece is among Netflix’s biggest and most ambitious releases for 2023 (if it does) but with no real update for quite some time, there’s a lot of hope that it’s only the calm before the storm. Showrunners Matt Owens and Steve Maeda are still hard at work bringing an iconic world created by mangaka Eiichiro Oda to life and also trying to avoid the usual pitfalls of anime or manga adaptations.
Netflix Canceled Animated Series ‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’
It looks like we have one more for the books, as Hamish Steele has revealed that the animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park is no longer moving forward at Netflix. The series recently had a second season released, but it seems it didn’t manage to pull in enough viewers or keep people watching long enough to get the coveted renewal.
What in the End of the World is Happening in ‘The Last of Us’?
Fans of the award-winning video game franchise, The Last of Us, have been anticipating the arrival of the HBO Max streaming series since word of the project first circulated in late 2020. Led by Pedro Pascal, Anna Torv, and Bella Ramsey, the adaptation kicked off with an 80-minute first episode that covered a lot of ground (55 years to be exact), most of which was incredibly familiar to fans of the game and has fans of the game pretty fired up for more. But what about your average outsider? As a certified outsider, I have a lot of questions about just what the hell is happening at the end of the world in The Last of Us.
Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Showrunner Believes the Netflix Series can Become “an Entry Point” for New Fans
There’s always a heated discussion online about the relevance of remaking something in live-action. Some believe that these projects should remain in their original format, but there’s also an opportunity for these adaptations to draw in a completely new audience. That is something that showrunner Matt Owens seemingly believes with his adaptation of One Piece for Netflix and Tomorrow Studios.
New Episodes of ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Heading to Disney+
Disney+ has become the suprising stand out streaming service of the last year, but mostly for being the one that doesn’t go out of its way of canceling every show it releases or just outright taking content off the site. Now, they are kicking off 2023 strong by announcing that brand new episodes of Hamster and Gretel as well as Phineas and Ferb are on the way to Disney+.
Paramount+’s ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series Adds Nicholas Lyndhurst
Paramount+ is moving forward with the Frasier sequel series, as they have no cast Nicholas Lyndhurst to star opposite Kelsey Grammar. As such, he’s the firs tone to join the new production, but it’s not the first time these two actors have worked together. They both worked at the English National Opera in Man of La Mancha, so it’ll be a fun reunion for the two actors.
‘Demon Slayer’ Season 2 Heading to Netflix Later This Month
Fans of the hit series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be able to revisit the iconic series’ second season quite soon, as a new listing on Netflix has it set for a release on January 21st. There are no details on what is included in this second season, as the Mugen Train Arc was available as a standalone film, but was also redone in a seven-episode arc for the series. There’s a chance that they’ll simply include that arc with the Entertainment District Arc, the actual second season of the anime.
Marvel Studios President Teases Kang’s Motivations In ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania continues to ramp up its marketing campaign with new stills from the movie. Not jus that, they are also giving the fans a few more hints at the plotlines of the film. Speaking with Empire Magazine, Kevin Feige teased Kang the Conqueror’s role in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, and revealed more about his goal in the movie. He alludes to the fact that Kang is seemingly stranded with a device that could do so much more.
REVIEW: ‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Is Devastatingly Good
Experiencing The Last of Us never gets any easier. It’s a painful, heartbreaking story that might feel gratuitous if it wasn’t so devastatingly good. Of course, the difficulty involved with balancing so much grief with a storytelling necessity for actual payoff is a huge reason why the game was so beloved, but it’s not a task so easily accomplished. That’s why, as with any adaptation of an iconic video game, fans were likely terrified of a live-action series that would fumble the chance to convey this unicorn act to a wider audience. Luckily for them, HBO’s revamped take on Naughty Dog’s 2013 classic hits all the same marks as its predecessor in a shockingly faithful premiere episode that even manages to improve on a few key moments in the franchise’s lore.
TNT No Longer Airing ‘Snowpiercer’s Final and Already Filmed Season
Warner Bros. Discovery is doing its thing again where they have a finished series or film and just decide not to make use of it in an attempt to save money. Snowpiercer is no longer set to air its final season on TNT, which is especially bizarre considering it was the network’s last remaining original series. Not all is lost though, as the series is set to find a new home on another network.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Names Trio of Directors, Announces Cast
As production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos prepares to get going, the studio has revealed the talent in front of and behind the camera of the streaming series. Head writer and executive producer Jack Schaeffer will serve as one of three directors of the series joining Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg. Monteiro is coming off of her work on the hit series Wednesday while Goldberg worked on Netflix’s Resident Evil series and Peacock’s A Friend of the Family.
Danai Gurira “Gently Allude” a ‘Okoye’ Disney+ Spinoff May Be In Development
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year, discussions started instantly on what the future of this franchise will look like. One avenue set up from the film is following Okoye on her journey as a Midnight Angel after her dismissal from the Dora Milaje. It has been hinted at in May of 2021 that an Okoye-based project was in the works, but no one hypothetically involved had commented up until this point.
‘One Piece’ Showrunner Teases Mihawk as His “Favorite Character” in the Netflix Adaptation
One Piece‘s live-action adaptation will offer a new take on the iconic manga from Eiichiro Oda. We were lucky to follow the production with various set photos that teased larger-than-life production. They are using real boats to showcase some iconic iconography from the original series, and we’re still anxiously awaiting a first look at the costumes of the various actors.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Looks to Have Found Marvel Studios Hulkling
Production on Marvel Studios’ first project of the new year, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, kicks off next week in Atlanta and after months of unofficial announcements, the studio worked with THR to unveil the talent working on the streaming series. Tucked away in that announcement may have been one of the studio’s most important new castings in relative newcomer Miles Gutierrez-Riley. As the slow march toward a Young Avengers project continues, Gutierrez-Riley may be filling the role of one of the last remaining original members of the team.
Kang’s Time Chair Is The Key To the MCU’s Next Endgame
Marvel’s Phase 5 will kick off in earnest with a Kang variant going to war with the two Ant-Men, the two Wasps, and the 6th Young Avenger to join Earth 616 in Stinger/Stature when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters next month. Paul Rudd‘s Lang trying to balance his newfound fame with reconnecting with his now-almost-grown-up daughter who has grown up without him over the last five years are stakes made for drama, but it is the role Jonathan Majors‘s Kang plays in these proceedings that is really what impacts the overarching multiversal war coming down the pike. However, judging by the new trailer, war is not what the Conqueror starts out aiming to do, as it is a deal made with Scott Lang gone awry that prompts Kang to beat the everliving ants out of Lang. What is this deal that Scott alludes to? We believe it has to do with the image Empire released recently, with a Conqueror sitting on his throne.
