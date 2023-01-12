ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

verywellhealth.com

How Severe Eczema Is Treated

Finding the right treatment for the relief of symptoms and the prevention of flare-ups when you have severe eczema is crucial. The skin can become red and swollen, and the itch can be extreme and disruptive. In some cases, eczema can affect over 40% of the body's surface area. This...
Ice or Heat for Arthritis? Reasons to Alternate

When it comes to arthritis pain, some people prefer ice, others prefer heat, and some choose to alternate these. Each of these approaches may help ease the symptoms of arthritis. Arthritis is a group of diseases characterized by joint inflammation. These include rheumatoid arthritis, gout, and osteoarthritis, which is the...
Hives vs. Eczema: What Are the Differences?

Hives and eczema both involve itchy skin rashes and are related to allergies. While they may share some similarities, these two conditions are distinct in their symptoms, underlying causes, and treatment. This article will discuss the key differences between hives and eczema in their symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment. Symptoms.
What Is Dupuytren's Contracture?

Dupuytren's contracture (DC)—also called Dupuytren's disease—is a condition that causes an abnormal thickening of the fascia (the layer of tissue under the skin) in the palm at the base of the fingers. The thickened area will develop as either a hard lump or a thick band of skin.
What Is Berberine?

Berberine is a compound (specifically an isoquinoline alkaloid) found in some plants. It is yellow, so it has been used as a dye. Berberine is also used in traditional Chinese medicine. Some of the plants that contain berberine include Coptis chinensis (Huanglian), Rhizoma coptidis, Hydrastis canadensis (goldenseal), Berberis aquifolium (Oregon...
