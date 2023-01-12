Read full article on original website
DeepOcean Options For Battery Hybrid System On Stril Server
DeepOcean has exercised its option to install a battery hybrid system on board the multipurpose support vessel Stril Server. — Ocean services provider DeepOcean has opted to install a battery hybrid system on board the multipurpose support vessel (MPSV), Stril Server. DeepOcean is chartering the Stril Server from Stavanger-based...
UAE Names Oil Chief Al-Jaber as COP28 Climate President
Al Jaber is also the UAE's special envoy on climate change and key to the OPEC member's goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. The United Arab Emirates has named Sultan al Jaber, head of the national oil company, as president for the COP28 climate summit that will be held in Dubai later this year.
Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has announced that it has issued its Final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for two upcoming Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Outer Continental Shelf oil and gas lease sales to comply with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022. Lease Sale 259 and Lease...
