Bankrupt FTX’s native token FTT is one of the best-performing digital assets in the last 24 hours, surging by over 48% to $2.58, according to CryptoSlate’s data. The embattled exchange token has risen by more than 170% on the seven days metrics. The impressive price performance has pushed it to its highest level since FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022 –the token plunged below $1 in December 2022, trading at that level until Jan. 10 2023.

1 DAY AGO