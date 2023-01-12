Read full article on original website
Related
FTT surges 48%; other bankrupt tokens also rise
Bankrupt FTX’s native token FTT is one of the best-performing digital assets in the last 24 hours, surging by over 48% to $2.58, according to CryptoSlate’s data. The embattled exchange token has risen by more than 170% on the seven days metrics. The impressive price performance has pushed it to its highest level since FTX filed for bankruptcy in November 2022 –the token plunged below $1 in December 2022, trading at that level until Jan. 10 2023.
Deployed ETH smart contracts surge 453% in Q4 2022
The number of deployed smart contracts on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet surged by 453% in the fourth quarter of 2022, while the year-over-year growth was calculated as 293%, according to a recent report from Alchemy. The report used libraries (developer tools that are easily read and applied), smart contracts, and...
Bitcoin moves toward neutral sentiment on Fear & Greed index
For the first time since April 2022, the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index (FGI) has moved out of the ‘fear’ zone and into ‘neutral.’. Over the weekend, Bitcoin reached a score of 52 on the index as Bitcoin pushed over $21,000. As of press time, the score...
Bitcoin: Supply Last Active in all categories hits all-time high
The percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1, 2, 3 or 5 years. Supply last active is defined as the percent of circulating supply that has not moved in at least 1, 2, 3 or 5 years and has hit an all time high in each category, surpassing the depths of the 2015 bear market.
Research: Buoyant price action has Bitcoin options traders eyeing $30,000
Bitcoin options traders have overwhelmingly re-revised their expectations to $30,000 by the end of March, according to Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate. Recent price action took a decidedly bullish tone during the second week of the new year. Since Jan. 8, BTC recorded seven consecutive green daily closes, which took...
Circle: USDC stablecoin is always 1:1 redeemable for US dollars
In a recent report on the state of the USDC economy, Circle devoted a section on the stablecoin “always” being 1:1 redeemable for U.S. dollars. Overall, 2022 was a challenging year for USDC, with allegations of insolvency and accusations of censorship being fired at the stablecoin. However, in...
Immutable X games collected largest Web3 funding of 2022 – over $900M
Immutable X (IMX) games raised the most significant amount in Web3 funding in 2022, according to a recent report by Delphi Digital. Immutable X exclusive games and Immutable X-based multi-chain games received roughly $300 million and over $600 million in funding, respectively. With these investments, Immutable X passed Solana and...
3AC, CoinFLEX co-founders looking to raise $25M for new crypto exchange
Defunct Three Arrows Capital’s (3AC) co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu — along with CoinFLEX co-founders Mark Lamb and Sudhu Arumugam — are looking to raise about $25 million to launch a new crypto exchange called GTX. GTX is designed to help creditors of bankrupt exchanges like...
Shift toward Liquid Staking Derivatives expected after ETH Shanghai upgrade
The Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai upgrade is due to release March, enabling withdrawals from beacon chain and allowing ETH currently staked in ETH 2.0 validators to be unstaked. With over 70% of ETH stakers currently at a loss with their ETH inaccessible, the Shanghai upgrade will enable stakers access to their ETH and decide whether to sell at a loss or hold long-term until back in profit.
CoinFLEX could drive up creditor equity value via GTX venture — and rebrand
CoinFLEX could indirectly compensate its creditors with equity value resulting from the launch of the newly-unveiled GTX exchange, according to a Jan. 16 statement. The company made several statements suggesting that CoinFLEX creditors, who are currently prevented from fully withdrawing funds, could benefit from GTX. That value would come from...
Ethereum mainnet hits record-breaking 32B weekly gas expenditure
Ethereum (ETH) Layer 2 (L2) networks spent a record-breaking 32 billion gas — a year-on-year increase of 22.8% — to validate transactions and activate bridges between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, according to Dune Analytics data. Optimism (OP) contributed around 50% of the gas spent — with a...
Silvergate Capital posts $1B loss in Q4’22
Silvergate Capital Corporation and its subsidiary Silvergate Bank announced a $1 billion net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a company report. The net loss attributable to common shareholders for the quarter stood at $33.16 per common share. Silvergate’s fourth quarter report also disclosed a decrease in...
More Trouble For Elon Musk? Twitter Revenue Reportedly Plunges 40% As 'Giant' Interest Payment Deadline Looms
The chatter on Twitter's impact on Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA fundamentals could return following the surfacing of a new rumor. What Happened: Twitter’s revenue has declined 40% year-over-year, Platformer Managing Editor Zoe Schiffer tweeted late Tuesday, terming the revelation as a tiny scoop, without specifying the exact period. Before...
Bitcoin mining emissions down 10% as Kazakhstan’s hash rate share decreases
Kazakhstan’s share in the global Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate decreased to 6.4% since the first quarter of 2022, which brought the carbon emissions of the whole network down 10%, according to ClimateTech Vice Chair Daniel Batten’s recent analysis. Batten said that the mainstream media failed to reveal this...
Genesis owner DCG suspends dividend payouts
Digital Currency Group (DCG) has discontinued dividend payments, according to the letter sent by the company to its shareholders on Jan. 17. The company said in its letter that it has “made the decision to suspend [its] quarterly dividend distribution until further notice.” It is unclear whether those dividends were previously paid from the company’s general earnings or its crypto profits.
SushiSwap to launch DEX aggregator and decentralized incubator in Q1
Leading decentralized exchange (DEX) platform SushiSwap is looking to increase its market share by 10x with the proposed launch of its DEX aggregator router and decentralized incubator in the first quarter of 2023. SushiSwap Head Chef Jared Grey detailed his plans for the DEX platform in a Jan. 16 company...
Breakdown of current FTX assets shows $3.5B in crypto, $250M in real estate
Recently released court findings have revealed that FTX.com had $1.6 billion in crypto assets at the time of the bankruptcy petition. However, the total value of all assets recovered by FTX Debtors came to $5.5 billion, including cash, crypto, and illiquid securities. As $5.5 billion in total assets were recovered...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: 3AC founders building new exchange; SBF maligned by ex-FTX US president
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 16 saw the founders of Three Arrows Capital (and the founders of CoinFLEX) raise funds for a new crypto exchange. Elsewhere, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faced harsh words from former FTX.US president Brett Harrison. Plus, Binance has recovered funds from an attack on the DeFi platform Harmony, ImmutableX has topped web3 funding charts, and Korbit is monitoring the accounts of employees and their families. Plus, research on Bitcoin’s price action.
Monex Group shows interest in buying FTX Japan
Investment advisory firm Monex Group expressed interest in buying FTX Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of bankrupt exchange FTX, Bloomberg News reported on Jan. 16. Monex CEO Oki Matsumoto told Bloomberg that less competition within the local market would invest a “very good thing” for the firm. Matsumoto said, “Generally speaking, we naturally are interested.”
GBTC shares jump 10% in twelve days, narrowing discount to 40%
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares continue to face steep discounts. The discount for GBTC is currently a whopping 40%, following a fall as low as 50%, which was the most significant discount on record. GBTC trades at a premium when shares are changing hands at a higher price than the underlying...
