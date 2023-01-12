Comedian, podcaster, UFC commentator, bowhunter, Aaron Rodgers’ buddy… Joe Rogan does it all these days. Given Joe has the most popular podcast in the entire world, he goes pretty viral, pretty often for his thoughts on everything from hunting and fighting, to politics, celebrities, stand up comedy and more. On an episode in 2021 featuring the absolutely hilarious Theo Von, Joe and Theo got to discussing the controversial Netflix documentary about Colin Kaepernick. Titled Colin In Black & White, there’s […] The post Joe Rogan On Colin Kaepernick Comparing The NFL To Slavery: “What The F-k Are You Talking About!?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

17 MINUTES AGO