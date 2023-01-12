Read full article on original website
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cape Coral approves terminating waiver fees for emergency hurricane permits
Cape Coral City Council approved a resolution to resume the collection of permit fees for hurricane-related repairs. From Oct. 12 through Dec. 31, the city waived approximately $1,084,587 in permit fees for Hurricane Ian-related building permits and issued 13,637 permits for the repair of damages caused by the storm.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.5 Million Remarkable Home in Cape Coral, Florida has A Beautifully Open Floor Plan Flooded with Natural Light
5661 Riverside Drive Home in Cape Coral, Florida for Sale. 5661 Riverside Drive, Cape Coral, Florida is a meticulously maintained property with uncompromising quality include white oak flooring throughout, PGT aluminum Impact windows and doors, Wolf & Subzero appliances, Pentair filtered water system for water & ice maker in the massive Butler’s Pantry with double beverage fridges, Walnut Waterfall Island sitting area, & much more. This Home in Cape Coral offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5661 Riverside Drive, please contact Jacob Stoutenburgh (Phone: 239-745-5333) at Premiere Plus Realty Company for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Dangerous Cape Coral intersection gets temporary changes to improve safety
Traffic changes are in the works to make one Cape Coral intersection a little safer. On Tuesday, the Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway intersection changed with a new, temporary traffic pattern. That intersection is notorious for crashes and was one of the many things the mayor of Cape...
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Residence with Wide Water Vistas from nearly every Vantage Point Asks for $25.9 Million in Naples, Florida
3787 Fort Charles Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3787 Fort Charles Drive, Naples, Florida, penned by Jeff Harrell and executed by BCB Homes, totes wide water vistas from nearly every vantage point. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,2 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3787 Fort Charles Drive, please contact Bill H Earls, PA (Phone: 239-777-6622) & Larry W Lappin, Jr. (Phone: 239-571-8247) at John R Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
gulfshorebusiness.com
New shops coming to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda
The Zink family sailed from Michigan to Florida in 1986, opening their first Fishermen’s Village shop Beneath the Sea in 1999. The shop started off as a surf and dive shop, the first of its kind in Punta Gorda. Opened by husband and wife Bobby and Loreen, the first generation of the Zink family business owners, the shop became beloved by locals and visitors alike.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pelican Larry’s, Off the Bone BBQ open in University Village
Randy and Kelly Seyler, looking to leave behind their original Pelican Larry’s restaurant and also expand upon their Off the Bone BBQ concept in Naples, found one spot where they could do both in Lee County. The new Pelican Larry’s at University Village off Ben Hill Griffin Parkway, just...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fat Katz Slider Bar opens in University Village
About 10 years ago, Fat Katz Sports Bistro opened in Fort Myers. Five years later, sister restaurant Skinny Dogz Brunchery opened in Gateway. Now, the beginning of what may be further expansion for the brand opened in University Village in Estero. Fat Katz Slider Bar opened in Suite 200 in...
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda Airport reopens its second runway after yearlong rebuild
The Charlotte County Airport Authority reopened runway 4-22 at Punta Gorda Airport on Saturday. It took a year of construction to prepare the runway for commercial airlines. The new runway is a big deal, and it came with no out-of-pocket expense for the county. The project was funded by the FAA’s airport improvement program.
WINKNEWS.com
The City of Cape Coral begins work to clean up canals after Ian
Many are still working to clean up after Ian, but imagine you had to clean up 400 miles of canals. That’s what is happening in Cape Coral. The City of Cape Coral is cleaning up its canals. “I was like yay, finally,” said Lisa Murphy. Michael Murphy was...
Cape Coral resident urges city to remove porta potty misplaced by Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — One Cape Coral resident is asking the city to help her remove an abandoned porta-potty Ian left behind on her property. Brigitte Lakah evacuated when she heard Ian was headed our way. When she came back a week later, she was not expecting to find a portable toilet in her yard.
38th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place
The 38th Annual Cape Coral Art Festival and Market Place kicked off Saturday morning in downtown Cape Coral
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Must-Try Punta Gorda Restaurants | Punta Gorda, FL
With a population of just 21,079 residents, Punta Gorda is a small city, but don’t let that fool you into thinking its culinary scene is anything short of fabulous. While quaint, Punta Gorda has a vibrant waterfront community with some noteworthy restaurants that are not to be missed. Located...
Hurricane Ian causes rat infestations to worsen in Cape Coral homes
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral residents have seen more rats than ever before finding their way into their homes. “I just keep my doors closed more than I usually do, and I look out for them,” Cape Coral resident Benjamin Bouchard said. Just like many other Cape...
Lakes Park rolls into weekend after being closed for 3 months after Ian
After being utilized for three months as a base for thousands of state and federal emergency responders after Hurricane Ian, Lakes Park in Fort Myers was welcoming back guests this weekend.
City of Fort Myers detail demo plans and ownership of Fort Myers Yacht Basin
The city’s contractor Tetra Tech said most docks received moderate structural damage that can be repaired. While other areas like Dock A, they say would need to be completely demolished.
Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile
SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
Fires break out in Lee County
Matlacha and Pine Island Fire and Control were dispatched to an outside fire in St. James City. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire and protect surrounding areas and structures.
luxesource.com
How This Designer Is Helping Rebuild Naples After Hurricane Ian
Interior designer Dwayne Bergmann sprang into action after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida last September. The founder and principal of Dwayne Bergmann Interiors specializes in high-end residential, commercial and hospitality projects, with showrooms in Naples and Fort Myers. He teamed up with the Southwest Florida design community to create Designers + Builders Unite, a relief fund to assist those affected by the storm. Below, Bergmann talks with Luxe about the group’s work.
WINKNEWS.com
Death investigation on Tower Road in Naples
A death investigation began unfolding in Naples on Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is in the 300 block of Tower Road. The call came into CCSO just before 3 p.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes...
santivachronicle.com
City of Sanibel Resumes Iguana Removal Program Post Ian
The City of Sanibel is a sanctuary island that lives in harmony with our native wildlife and landscapes. By removing invasive green iguanas, we are preserving native vegetation and protecting our native wildlife from displacement. To authorize the trapper access to your private property to lethally remove iguanas, use the...
