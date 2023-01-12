Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: New Michigan report on the price of higher education
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 15, Spotlight on the News will take a deep dive into a brand new report by the non-partisan Citizens Research Council of Michigan. Find out about the price of higher education in Michigan and why going to college in this state is becoming less affordable. Robert Schneider, Senior Associate Researcher - State Affairs, will be my guest.
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices inch upward in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit are on the rise once again. In metro Detroit, the average price of gas sits at around $3.34 a gallon according to AAA. That's up more than 30 cents in the past month. Experts say higher demand and tighter supplies are fueling...
Tv20detroit.com
NOAA reports U.S. hit by 18 separate billion-dollar weather disasters in 2022
WEST MICHIGAN — Each year the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration releases the Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate disaster recap. The latest report for 2022 shows there were a total of 18 disasters that racked up over a billion dollars of damage. According to NOAA, "In 2022, there were 18...
Tv20detroit.com
7-year-old West Bloomfield girl helps save great-grandma trapped under rolling SUV
WEST BLOOMFIELD — The doorbell footage in the video above shows the terrifying moment Wednesday afternoon that 7-year-old Mariah Galloway says her great-grandma got stuck underneath their rolling SUV. "So she was picking me up from school and she thought the car was in park, but it was in...
Comments / 0