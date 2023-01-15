ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

This Golden Globes Winner Has Ties To Westchester County

By Ben Crnic
 2 days ago

One of the top winners of the 80th Golden Globes Awards was originally raised in Westchester County.

Tyler James Williams, who received the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series during the awards ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 10, originally hails from Yonkers.

Williams received the award for his role in the popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, where he plays Gregory Eddie. He is also known for his starring role in Everybody Hates Chris , which ran from 2005 to 2009.

Growing up, Williams' father served as a police sergeant, while his mother, Angela Williams, is a counselor.

In an Instagram post from Wednesday, Jan. 11, Williams thanked his supporters.

"To everyone who sent me an overwhelming amount of love in last 12 hours or so, thank you," he said, adding, "Last night was one for the books."

