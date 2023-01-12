ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Doris Jane Arnold

Doris Jane Arnold passed away January 11, 2023, at the MTM Boarding Care Home in McPherson at the age of 99, just shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Hillsboro, Kansas on April 3, 1923, to John F. and Estella Frieda (Entz) Klassen. Doris was the granddaughter of Dr. J.J. Entz, a medical doctor of Hillsboro (1897-1932). Doris was baptized during her 8th grade year on May 2, 1938, in the First Mennonite Church. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1941 and graduated from Venus Beauty Academy that same year. She got her cosmetology license and started Klassen Beauty Shop in Hillsboro, KS.
MCPHERSON, KS
Two Die Saturday in Arlington House Fire

ARLINGTON, Kan. – Two people died after being trapped in a house fire late Saturday in Arlington. According to Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt, units from Districts 4 and 8 and Pretty Prairie Fire responded to a structure fire Saturday evening in the 200 block of north Broadway St. in Arlington. Firefighters reported encountering heavy fire involvement with fire venting from the roof.
ARLINGTON, KS
Buhler Boys Play Strong in First Half, but End up Falling to Circle

TOWANDA, Kan. – The Buhler boys played one of their best halves of the season Friday against Circle, playing even with the fourth-ranked team in Class 4A through halftime. Circle, however, began turning over the Crusaders and a 22-9 run led Circle to a 59-49 win. That Thunderbird lead...
BUHLER, KS

