Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
adastraradio.com
Doris Jane Arnold
Doris Jane Arnold passed away January 11, 2023, at the MTM Boarding Care Home in McPherson at the age of 99, just shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Hillsboro, Kansas on April 3, 1923, to John F. and Estella Frieda (Entz) Klassen. Doris was the granddaughter of Dr. J.J. Entz, a medical doctor of Hillsboro (1897-1932). Doris was baptized during her 8th grade year on May 2, 1938, in the First Mennonite Church. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1941 and graduated from Venus Beauty Academy that same year. She got her cosmetology license and started Klassen Beauty Shop in Hillsboro, KS.
adastraradio.com
Two Die Saturday in Arlington House Fire
ARLINGTON, Kan. – Two people died after being trapped in a house fire late Saturday in Arlington. According to Reno County Fire Administrator Travis Vogt, units from Districts 4 and 8 and Pretty Prairie Fire responded to a structure fire Saturday evening in the 200 block of north Broadway St. in Arlington. Firefighters reported encountering heavy fire involvement with fire venting from the roof.
adastraradio.com
A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook Benefits Salthawk Community Support January 21st
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Experience the delicious tastes of appetizers and entrees prepared and served by some of Hutchinson’s finest men. A Taste of Hutchinson – The Men Cook will be held Saturday, January 21st, at 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Art Center. Tickets are $40 and can...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Bowling: Boys Set New State Record in Win Over Mulvane; Girls Complete Sweep
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Buhler boys bowling broke the state record for high school in a game and in a series Thursday at The Alley in Hutchinson. The Crusaders remained unbeaten in defeating Mulvane, 3645 to 2819. High Game: Cotton Pyles (267) High Series: Landon Kurtz (750) Landon Kurtz: 750.
adastraradio.com
Buhler Boys Swimming and Diving Continues Record Setting Season with First Place Finish at Wichita Heights Meet
BUHLER, Kan. – With just three meets left before the league meet on Feb. 11th, the achievements continue to pile up for Buhler boys swimming and diving. The Crusaders won their third meet this season last Thursday at Wichita Heights. B Medley Relay – Logan Schmidt, Jonah Gardner, Payton...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Boys Play Strong in First Half, but End up Falling to Circle
TOWANDA, Kan. – The Buhler boys played one of their best halves of the season Friday against Circle, playing even with the fourth-ranked team in Class 4A through halftime. Circle, however, began turning over the Crusaders and a 22-9 run led Circle to a 59-49 win. That Thunderbird lead...
Comments / 0