Doris Jane Arnold passed away January 11, 2023, at the MTM Boarding Care Home in McPherson at the age of 99, just shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Hillsboro, Kansas on April 3, 1923, to John F. and Estella Frieda (Entz) Klassen. Doris was the granddaughter of Dr. J.J. Entz, a medical doctor of Hillsboro (1897-1932). Doris was baptized during her 8th grade year on May 2, 1938, in the First Mennonite Church. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1941 and graduated from Venus Beauty Academy that same year. She got her cosmetology license and started Klassen Beauty Shop in Hillsboro, KS.

