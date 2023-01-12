Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.
The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
wegotthiscovered.com
There’s a painfully obvious character for Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ energy in the DCU
If Jenna Ortega wasn’t a household name before the smash-hit that was Netflix’s Wednesday, she has certainly become one in the months that have followed her debut as the sullen and angsty titular lead character of the show. Chalk it up to that already-iconic dance scene which spawned...
GamesRadar
James Gunn confirms new DC details about Wonder Woman and his upcoming slate
Wonder Woman will be part of the new DCU, James Gunn says
epicstream.com
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Pitched Directly To Warner Bros. Discovery CEO His Idea For Black Adam vs. Superman
Last year had been a busy one for the studio following the formation of Warner Bros. Discovery and their restructure and reshape of the the company. A new report reveals that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson directly pitched his idea for Black Adam vs. Superman to the CEO, David Zaslav, shortly after the merger.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi is lucky he’s friends with the DC co-CEOs after failing twice to find success with Marvel
In a turn of events we couldn’t have seen coming as recently as this time last month, Zachary Levi has emerged as one of the biggest enemies of the SnyderVerse-supporting subset of DCU fans, for two major reasons above all. The first is that he released a lengthy Instagram...
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
netflixjunkie.com
SNYDER APPROVED! Beloved Director Zack Snyder Adds to the Flame for Getting Snyder-Verse to Netflix and Ditch DCEU
Could Netflix save the Snyderverse? Fans were led down big time when Henry Cavill announced that he will not be returning as Superman. That was likely due to James Gunn wanting to change plans for the next decade of DC studios. Not only Cavill but even Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck’s Batman were cut out for good.
netflixjunkie.com
WB Expelled Henry Cavill but Extends Ezra Miller’s Contract Despite Criminal Records
If there is another celeb that can overshadow Kanye West when it comes to controversies, it is Ezra Miller. The nonbinary actor has created several controversies over the past few years and yet Warner Bros is not willing to drop the actor despite fans’ outrage. On the flip side, the studio has kicked everyone’s favorite Superman, Henry Cavill from the DC fold. Apparently, everything related to SnyderVerse has to go.
wegotthiscovered.com
Concrete evidence emerges to prove Zachary Levi is guaranteed a spot in James Gunn’s DCU
Henry Cavill is done as Superman, Dwayne Johnson’s tenure as Black Adam was embarrassingly short-lived, Michael Keaton’s comeback is effectively doomed before it’s even started, rumors swirl around Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman, and Ezra Miller’s negative publicity has placed question marks around the Flash, but Zachary Levi‘s Shazam is a safe bet to stick around the DCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest, greatest DC conspiracy theory suggests James Gunn is gearing up for Robert Pattinson’s Batman to meet Scooby-Doo
James Gunn, alongside co-CEO of the freshly restructured DC Studios Peter Safran, is currently in the midst of rebooting the DCU from the inside out. It seems like pretty much everything about the franchise must go, but one corner of the universe we can rest assured will survive is Matt Reeves’ The Batman series, with the filmmaker confirming he’ll be continuing his plans to expand with the full support of Gunn behind him. But the latest, and greatest, DC conspiracy theory out there posits that Gunn might have one small suggestion for Reeves: throw Scooby-Doo into the mix.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elvira ‘Monster High’ doll release faces backlash from fans over severe mismanagement
Elvira is an icon of the horror fandom. Since she burst onto the scene in 1981, the horror host has acquired a legion of dedicated fans. So, when it was announced that the horror host and movie star would be getting her own Monster High doll, her fans got hyped. However, the doll’s release has sparked backlash on social media, with many fans claiming that the launch has been mismanaged.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' Big Time Plans for Harrison Ford Reportedly Include Solo Project
After years of clamor from fans, Hollywood legend Harrison Ford is finally part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios wasted no time in giving the Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon a hefty role in the billion-dollar franchise. In case you haven't heard yet, Ford is taking over the Thunderbolt Ross character from William Hurt who passed away last year.
IGN
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s DCU Justice League unites in fantastic fan art that may foreshadow the future
According to the man himself, any day now, James Gunn is about to unveil the first wave of his grand plans for the rebooted DC universe. It’s hard to tell exactly what he and co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran have up their sleeves, but presumably, Warner Bros. would definitely want to eventually get the Justice League back together, albeit a revamped version of the team intended to make us forget all about the controversies surrounding the SnyderVerse.
GamesRadar
Matt Reeves has been writing The Batman 2 script and he’s "really excited" about the sequel
Despite a DC shake-up, it's all systems go with The Batman sequel
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn sneakily supports ‘The Suicide Squad’ star’s plans for a bright Marvel and DC future
We’re edging closer and closer to James Gunn and Peter Safran finally unveiling the first slate of projects to mark the beginning of a bold and brave new era for the DCU, but has the filmmaker already subtly hinted that he’s got plans in store for one of The Suicide Squad‘s youngest cast members?
ComicBook
Matt Reeves Compares Cloverfield and The Batman: "We Didn't Bomb Gotham Yet" (Exclusive)
Matt Reeves delivered one heck of a Batman movie last year with The Batman, and he's developing several other projects in that universe. Reeves is hard at work on The Penguin spinoff series that will begin filming this year, and there's even a series focusing on Arkham Asylum in the works for HBO Max. The Batman director's job seems pretty safe as Warner Bros. Pictures recently signed him to an overall deal and even made sure his universe was safe after hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn ad Safran will definitely be doing their own thing with the DC Universe and will more than likely recast the main Justice League role. There was a rumor that the co-CEOs were looking for a way to bring Robert Pattinson and Reeves' Batman into the main DCU but that was quickly debunked. Reeves has been doing press for Cloverfield's 15th anniversary and 4K Blu Ray release, and ComicBook.con's Chris Killian got the chance to chat with the director and he revealed an update on his sequel to The Batman. Also in the interview, Reeves compared the damage at the of both his films.
I Attended A Secret Screening of ‘The People’s Joker,’ The Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You To See
I will give everybody one “love letter to cinema” pass this year, but only if it’s used to describe Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. This superhero parody reminded me of what makes cinema great. It reminded me of studying film at Pratt Institute and being ashamed of liking mainstream movies. It reminded me of the first time I watched a Marvel movie in 2018 and instantly immersed myself in the fictional universe. It reminded me of the first time I watched Batman and was left disappointed (I always thought Batman’s superpower was turning into bats, turns out he’s just a sad, rich guy with dead parents, and he’s also a cop.)
The Batman’s Matt Reeves Reacts To DC Changes And James Gunn’s New Role
James Gunn is now running DC Studios with Peter Safran, and The Batman’s Matt Reeves reacted to the big changes happening at DC.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s online activity offers both the best and worst avenues for the DCU’s rebooted Batman
Even though it hasn’t even been officially confirmed that he’s joining co-star Henry Cavill in heading towards the exit, everyone has resigned themselves to the fact that Ben Affleck’s Batman will be the next high-profile casualty of James Gunn’s DCU. It remains a crying shame that...
