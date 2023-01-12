ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

New report details the strained relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Warner Bros.

The absolute oddity of Black Adam’s release and Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to DC’s latest 180 turn has more history than you may think, as a report has detailed the estranged relationship between The Rock and Warner Bros. Discovery. Following what felt like a lifetime in development hell,...
netflixjunkie.com

Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?

The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
netflixjunkie.com

WB Expelled Henry Cavill but Extends Ezra Miller’s Contract Despite Criminal Records

If there is another celeb that can overshadow Kanye West when it comes to controversies, it is Ezra Miller. The nonbinary actor has created several controversies over the past few years and yet Warner Bros is not willing to drop the actor despite fans’ outrage. On the flip side, the studio has kicked everyone’s favorite Superman, Henry Cavill from the DC fold. Apparently, everything related to SnyderVerse has to go.
wegotthiscovered.com

Concrete evidence emerges to prove Zachary Levi is guaranteed a spot in James Gunn’s DCU

Henry Cavill is done as Superman, Dwayne Johnson’s tenure as Black Adam was embarrassingly short-lived, Michael Keaton’s comeback is effectively doomed before it’s even started, rumors swirl around Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman, and Ezra Miller’s negative publicity has placed question marks around the Flash, but Zachary Levi‘s Shazam is a safe bet to stick around the DCU.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest, greatest DC conspiracy theory suggests James Gunn is gearing up for Robert Pattinson’s Batman to meet Scooby-Doo

James Gunn, alongside co-CEO of the freshly restructured DC Studios Peter Safran, is currently in the midst of rebooting the DCU from the inside out. It seems like pretty much everything about the franchise must go, but one corner of the universe we can rest assured will survive is Matt Reeves’ The Batman series, with the filmmaker confirming he’ll be continuing his plans to expand with the full support of Gunn behind him. But the latest, and greatest, DC conspiracy theory out there posits that Gunn might have one small suggestion for Reeves: throw Scooby-Doo into the mix.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elvira ‘Monster High’ doll release faces backlash from fans over severe mismanagement

Elvira is an icon of the horror fandom. Since she burst onto the scene in 1981, the horror host has acquired a legion of dedicated fans. So, when it was announced that the horror host and movie star would be getting her own Monster High doll, her fans got hyped. However, the doll’s release has sparked backlash on social media, with many fans claiming that the launch has been mismanaged.
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' Big Time Plans for Harrison Ford Reportedly Include Solo Project

After years of clamor from fans, Hollywood legend Harrison Ford is finally part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios wasted no time in giving the Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon a hefty role in the billion-dollar franchise. In case you haven't heard yet, Ford is taking over the Thunderbolt Ross character from William Hurt who passed away last year.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn’s DCU Justice League unites in fantastic fan art that may foreshadow the future

According to the man himself, any day now, James Gunn is about to unveil the first wave of his grand plans for the rebooted DC universe. It’s hard to tell exactly what he and co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran have up their sleeves, but presumably, Warner Bros. would definitely want to eventually get the Justice League back together, albeit a revamped version of the team intended to make us forget all about the controversies surrounding the SnyderVerse.
ComicBook

Matt Reeves Compares Cloverfield and The Batman: "We Didn't Bomb Gotham Yet" (Exclusive)

Matt Reeves delivered one heck of a Batman movie last year with The Batman, and he's developing several other projects in that universe. Reeves is hard at work on The Penguin spinoff series that will begin filming this year, and there's even a series focusing on Arkham Asylum in the works for HBO Max. The Batman director's job seems pretty safe as Warner Bros. Pictures recently signed him to an overall deal and even made sure his universe was safe after hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn ad Safran will definitely be doing their own thing with the DC Universe and will more than likely recast the main Justice League role. There was a rumor that the co-CEOs were looking for a way to bring Robert Pattinson and Reeves' Batman into the main DCU but that was quickly debunked. Reeves has been doing press for Cloverfield's 15th anniversary and 4K Blu Ray release, and ComicBook.con's Chris Killian got the chance to chat with the director and he revealed an update on his sequel to The Batman. Also in the interview, Reeves compared the damage at the of both his films.
Decider.com

I Attended A Secret Screening of ‘The People’s Joker,’ The Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You To See

I will give everybody one “love letter to cinema” pass this year, but only if it’s used to describe Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. This superhero parody reminded me of what makes cinema great. It reminded me of studying film at Pratt Institute and being ashamed of liking mainstream movies. It reminded me of the first time I watched a Marvel movie in 2018 and instantly immersed myself in the fictional universe. It reminded me of the first time I watched Batman and was left disappointed (I always thought Batman’s superpower was turning into bats, turns out he’s just a sad, rich guy with dead parents, and he’s also a cop.)
