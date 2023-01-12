Matt Reeves delivered one heck of a Batman movie last year with The Batman, and he's developing several other projects in that universe. Reeves is hard at work on The Penguin spinoff series that will begin filming this year, and there's even a series focusing on Arkham Asylum in the works for HBO Max. The Batman director's job seems pretty safe as Warner Bros. Pictures recently signed him to an overall deal and even made sure his universe was safe after hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of the newly minted DC Studios. Gunn ad Safran will definitely be doing their own thing with the DC Universe and will more than likely recast the main Justice League role. There was a rumor that the co-CEOs were looking for a way to bring Robert Pattinson and Reeves' Batman into the main DCU but that was quickly debunked. Reeves has been doing press for Cloverfield's 15th anniversary and 4K Blu Ray release, and ComicBook.con's Chris Killian got the chance to chat with the director and he revealed an update on his sequel to The Batman. Also in the interview, Reeves compared the damage at the of both his films.

