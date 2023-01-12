ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy