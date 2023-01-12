Read full article on original website
Education leaders in Tennessee concerned for third grade retention law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- This year’s third grade class across Tennessee braces for change as the retention law is now in effect. This law only allows for third grade students who perform on grade level or higher for the English language arts section of the TCAP get to move on to fourth grade.
Former employee accused of stealing nearly $50K from Tennessee fire department
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who served as treasurer on the board at a volunteer fire station in Middle Tennessee for more than 30 years is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the department. The Tennessee Comptroller's Office says Fred Haley is facing a...
Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
