ComicBook
Don Cheadle Reveals Why He Almost Walked Out of Filming Funny or Die's Captain Planet Parody
Though best known for his roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Ocean's movies, and more, some are still thinking about that one time Don Cheadle played Captain Planet in a Funny or Die movie. Speaking during one of GQ's trademark "Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters" videos, Cheadle was asked about the parody video, revealing it came about while he was filming another video for Funny or Die that he conceived of while filming one of the Ocean's movies. While waiting to shoot the Captain Planet sketch came up, Cheadle agreed to be in it until he saw a photo of what the animated character looks like.
Variety
Don Cheadle Says Fans Slam ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ to His Face: They Come Up to Me and Go, ‘I Hated That One. That One Sucked’
Don Cheadle has been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly 12 years as James “Rhodey” Rhodes/War Machine, but the MCU isn’t the only franchise the actor has under his belt. Cheadle starred as explosives expert Basher Tarr opposite George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt in Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Eleven” trilogy between 2001 and 2007. While the 2001 installment is universally beloved, the far more comedic “Ocean’s Twelve” proved divisive with fans. Cheadle recently told GQ magazine that fans often come up to him to bash “Ocean’s Twelve” to his face. “When we came back to do the second...
wegotthiscovered.com
The MCU’s Phase 4 and 5 prove that Ultron was right about the Avengers’ extinction
In the wake of the Mad Titan’s victory in Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, a funny thing happened: the “Thanos was right” movement started up on social media, with the phrase becoming a favorite meme of Marvel lovers everywhere. And yet the MCU movies and TV shows we’ve had since then, as Phase Four has come and gone and Phase Five is about to begin, have actually proven that it’s a different Avengers villain who really knew what they were talking about: Ultron.
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios' Big Time Plans for Harrison Ford Reportedly Include Solo Project
After years of clamor from fans, Hollywood legend Harrison Ford is finally part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios wasted no time in giving the Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon a hefty role in the billion-dollar franchise. In case you haven't heard yet, Ford is taking over the Thunderbolt Ross character from William Hurt who passed away last year.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Tom Hardy Says Questions About His Sexuality Are ‘Awkward’ and ‘Humiliating’
'Venom' star Tom Hardy calls attempts to pry into his personal life and sexuality "humiliating ... there is a time and a place for that."
Daniel Craig Still Has No Idea Why Anyone Cared About Chris Evans’ Sweater in ‘Knives Out’
The new Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, continues to spur debate over its release strategy, and now it appears that the Rian Johnson-directed film franchise has another potential point of contention on its hands: the merits of Chris Evans’ attire in the first movie. During a BBC Radio 1 interview posted to social media Thursday, Daniel Craig, who stars in both Knives Out films as unflappable detective Benoit Blanc, revealed that he never understood why the cream-colored cable knit sweater that Evans’ character, Hugh Ransom Drysdalel, wears in the 2019 smash hit was met with such adulation and excitement. More from...
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
Gwyneth Paltrow Tells Katy Perry That Having Young Kids Will Ruin Your Relationship
While Gwyneth Paltrow‘s lifestyle empire GOOP, and its mouthpiece, the GOOP podcast, may be known as a place to overshare about anything and everything (the actress and host has not shied away from hawking products such as a candle called “This Smells Like My Vagina”), the well-known star is now dishing on all-things parenting with none-other-than special guest, singer Katy Perry.
‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Acquired by Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)
Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident. The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords. Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “The DOC is an incredible talent...
Outsider.com
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Had ‘Very Loaded’ Scientology Moment With Seth Rogen
Tom Cruise allegedly tried to recruit Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow into Scientology back in 2006, and Rogen credits Apatow for helping him leave the meeting unconverted. Rogen shared the uncomfortable story in 2021 while chatting on SiriusXM with Howard Stern. A clip of the conversation resurfaced thanks to a joke that Jerrod Carmichael made during this week’s Golden Globe ceremony.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elvira ‘Monster High’ doll release faces backlash from fans over severe mismanagement
Elvira is an icon of the horror fandom. Since she burst onto the scene in 1981, the horror host has acquired a legion of dedicated fans. So, when it was announced that the horror host and movie star would be getting her own Monster High doll, her fans got hyped. However, the doll’s release has sparked backlash on social media, with many fans claiming that the launch has been mismanaged.
wegotthiscovered.com
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
SI Lifestyle
Why Aubrey Plaza Wants to See More Female Antiheroes in Film
The ‘Emily the Criminal’ star opened up to ‘W’ magazine about complicated female leads.
Upworthy
Son gifts religious parents a 'Jesus' portrait, but it's actually Obi-Wan Kenobi
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 29, 2020. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for celebration and a holiday for the family. It's custom to exchange gifts with our loved ones during the holiday season but one person might have taken it a little too far by pranking his mother. Ryan, who hails from Utah, gifted a portrait of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, to his mother for Christmas, and told her it was Jesus. You can't blame the mother since McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars series does look a lot like Jesus' traditional portraits. His unsuspecting mother thanked him for the portrait and immediately found a nice spot on the wall to hang the picture. His religious mother hadn't seen Star Wars so she readily assumed it was Jesus Christ. Ryan revealed to Insider that his parents were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were not really into movies. His mother may have seen him watching Stars Wars during his younger days but they never really watched the film in its entirety and didn't have any idea about the characters or the plot. Ryan also shared the video of the moment on YouTube, which has garnered more than 2.6K likes.
GamesRadar
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Diana Rigg Made Less Money Than the Cameraman for ‘The Avengers’ Season 1
Here's a look at 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg's first star role in 'The Avengers,' where she made less than the cameraman.
digitalspy.com
The Batman star Colin Farrell shares update on former co-star Jeremy Renner following accident
The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has given an update on his former co-star Jeremy Renner, following the latter's snow plough accident on January 1. Hawkeye actor Renner suffered major blood loss after the plough ran over one of his legs. A neighbour managed to slow down the bleeding by creating a makeshift tourniquet. According to an official statement from his family, Renner underwent surgery on January 2 for the chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries that he sustained in the accident.
