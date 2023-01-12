Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 29, 2020. It has since been updated. Christmas is a time for celebration and a holiday for the family. It's custom to exchange gifts with our loved ones during the holiday season but one person might have taken it a little too far by pranking his mother. Ryan, who hails from Utah, gifted a portrait of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, to his mother for Christmas, and told her it was Jesus. You can't blame the mother since McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars series does look a lot like Jesus' traditional portraits. His unsuspecting mother thanked him for the portrait and immediately found a nice spot on the wall to hang the picture. His religious mother hadn't seen Star Wars so she readily assumed it was Jesus Christ. Ryan revealed to Insider that his parents were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and were not really into movies. His mother may have seen him watching Stars Wars during his younger days but they never really watched the film in its entirety and didn't have any idea about the characters or the plot. Ryan also shared the video of the moment on YouTube, which has garnered more than 2.6K likes.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO