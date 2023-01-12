Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
At least 2 dead in Georgia as crews work to clean up damage from powerful tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — Severe weather tore across the state of Georgia Thursday, spawning multiple tornados and causing damage in many counties. Gov. Brian Kemp addressed members of the press on Friday to advise what plans are being put into place to fix the damage. The storms took two...
WJAC TV
Two men charged in scheme to defraud PA Turnpike of a million dollars in tolls: officials
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Two men have been charged with a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike out of millions of dollars in tolls, according to The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Officials say 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano, of Hamilton, New Jersey and 37-year-old...
Comments / 0