US 2 Near Tumwater Canyon Area Has Reopened
WSDOT officially reopened US 2 near Tumwater Canyon Saturday, which will make it the fourth closure this week. Since Thursday night, US 2 was closed between the east side of Stevens Pass near Coles Corner, through Tumwater Canyon, to the west end of Leavenworth, due to avalanche concerns. WSDOT spokesperson...
Fallen boulders on 97A prompts road closure; traffic diverted
ENTIAT - Boulders small and large stymied traffic at Milepost 214 on 97A north of Entiat Sunday evening. Just before 6 p.m., the Washington State Patrol tweeted that the large rocks had blocked the southbound lane of US 97A. As a result, traffic was diverted into the northbound lane and motorists are asked to use US 2/97 through Orondo. There have been no reports of any injuries caused by the rockslide.
Residents Voice Concerns Regarding Confluence Parkway Project’s Environmental Impacts
Wenatchee city council held a public hearing for their $108-million Confluence Parkway project, with many residents voicing concerns about the highway's potential environmental impacts. The Confluence Parkway project includes a 2.5-mile bypass on the north end of Wenatchee, along with a new vehicle bridge that connects US 2 and US...
WDFW researchers use drone to collect data on Columbia Basin pygmy rabbits
OLYMPIA –Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) staff and researchers will fly drones over known pygmy rabbit locations on state and federal-managed lands in Grant and Douglas counties this January. Flights will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are anticipated to take place from the beginning...
Wenatchee Purchase Of Second RV Park Moves Closer
The city of Wenatchee is moving closer to closing a deal to buy land it's already using for its second safe park. The city's two Safe Parks are designated areas where people living in RV's are allowed to stay for an extended period of time, up to 120 days before having to move on.
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
If Yakima Had an Area 51, Here are 4 Possible Locations
Imagine, if you would, that Washington State has numerous paranormal sightings from UFOs and flying saucers to people's claims of alien abduction to witnessing activity from our out-of-world visitors. Well, this is a reality for many. Washington has always been known as a great place to see all this, especially around Mount Rainier. With this in mind, I was thinking if we happen to have our own Area 51 to hold said aircraft and other experiments that may happen. Where would we keep something like this? Here are just a few places in the Yakima Valley where we could totally have our own Area 51, so-to-speak.
Chelan Co. Holding Meeting About Possible Whitewater Park Near Leavenworth
Chelan County is hosting a meeting to present information and take public comment about the possible development of a whitewater park along the Wenatchee River near Leavenworth. Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay says the idea was hatched following a survey of county residents several years ago. "Part of a our...
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
Empty Bowls Returning to Pybus Public Market
Both amateur and professional artists are invited to create their own bowl during the Empty Bowls painting events starting on Friday. The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is hosting their annual Empty Bowls campaign at Pybus Public Market on Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees...
WSDOT: I-90 EB re-opens after closure due to multi-vehicle collision near Thorp
9am Update: WSDOT officials report the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp at milepost 101 are back open after an earlier multi-vehicle collision. Previous story: THORP, Wash.– I-90 EB near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg remains closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. Washington Department of Transportation officials report two Class C tow...
Skiers caught up in avalanche near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH - Skiers were reportedly carried by an avalanche near Leavenworth on Tuesday. The report was posted by the skier on the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) website. The skier who identifies themselves as "AB" in the report says they were hiking up the north side of Cashmere Mountain at around 7,000 feet when the avalanche occurred.
Snoqualmie Pass eastbound lanes closed near Ellensburg due to multiple accidents
THORP, Wash. - Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple accidents. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. In an update on the situation, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated two class C towing companies are working to move semi-trucks out of the roadway. They hope to open at least one lane this morning, but there is no estimated time for reopening yet.
Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche
COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
Yakima Email Scam Could Impact Your Computer
An internet scam that's hitting email boxes in Yakima could result in your computer being attacked by malware or hackers. You may be curious but don't click on the link or start button. The email first thanks you for having your Honda Accord Sedan serviced at the local Honda dealership....
Hundreds attend funeral for Lucian Munguia
YAKIMA, Wash. — No one can ever say that Lucian Munguia wasn’t loved. He was loved, not only by his family, but by the hundreds of strangers who came to his funeral to say goodbye and the thousands more watching from across the country. Most funerals are attended by just close family and friends, unless the person who died was...
Lake Chelan Winterfest Kicks Off Today
Back to back weekends of fun in the Lake Chelan Valley. information and photos courtesy of Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce. It’s Friday the 13th, but that won’t signal anything superstitious in the Lake Chelan Valley. Instead, it kicks off multiple days of frosty fun in Chelan and Manson during Winterfest 2023.
Grace City Church Noise Complaint Case Halted at Chelan County Superior Court
The noise complaint case issued against Grace City Church reaches another impasse after Chelan County Superior Court ordered counsel to reexamine local court law. On Jan. 11, Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristin M. Ferrera issued a letter to counsel, asking both parties for additional information on the local rules process between 2015-22.
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
Leavenworth gets Prime screen time in 'Somebody I Used to Know'
The trailer for the film "Somebody I Used to Know" dropped early Thursday. Viewers from around Washington state may notice a familiar feature among the promotional footage — Leavenworth. Good times around the maypole, reindeer, giant pretzels and other Bavarian delights make a brief appearance in the rom-com trailer,...
