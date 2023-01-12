ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

After surgery and holidays, NC governor returns to public stage

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has been recovering from recent outpatient knee surgery. His office said the partial knee replacement surgery was performed during the holidays, which is already a low ebb for public events by a chief executive. A spokesperson said on Thursday that...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Stolen puppies rescued, returned home after suspects crash in SC

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Bulldog puppies stolen during a burglary in Charlotte Saturday morning were rescued and returned home. The York County Sheriff's Office said the suspects left Charlotte and along with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. pursued them into South Carolina. The suspects then wrecked their vehicle near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Scam Alert: NC officials warn of fraudulent emails targeting DMV customers

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are warning state residents of a scam circulating around online. The department says several law enforcement agencies have reported that some residents have received scam emails from a group claiming to be from the “Department of Transportation” which directs individuals to click on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.
WLOS.com

Wildlife experts say removal of nests could impact bald eagle breeding season

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — Seeing the nation's bird used to be a rare sighting, but the once-endangered bald eagle has increased its population here in the Lowcountry. “Much more prevalent then they used to be in 1976 there were only 13 nesting pairs known in South Carolina and now it probably close to 500 nesting pairs," said Jim Elliot, the CEO of Avian Conservation Center of Center of Birds of Prey.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WLOS.com

$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for NC man

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tennessee bill would take pulse of Tennesseans' thoughts on marijuana on 2024 ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker wants the 2024 November ballot to include questions on how Tennesseans feel about marijuana. Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-85) is the sponsor of HB0173. The bill directs the county election commissions to include three questions on the November 2024 ballot and then use the information to share with the General Assembly to use for future decision making.
TENNESSEE STATE
WLOS.com

Henderson County considers requiring board of education members to list party affiliation

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners will consider a resolution next week supporting the identification of party affiliation for candidates for the Henderson County Board of Education. “Identification of candidates’ party and/or ideological affiliation will provide voters with more information on the policies and positions such candidates support,”...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy