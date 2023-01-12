Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Update Your Parenting
Our parenting default is how we were raised. Use the attitudes and strategies you choose rather than what may automatically come to mind. You can update your parenting by writing down good things about your upbringing and filling in gaps you may have in your parenting style. Whether we like...
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
Woman shaves teen daughter's head as punishment after girl highlights her hair without permission
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I've always enjoyed experimenting with my hair. Although I've never had the nerve to dye it pink, green, or blue, I've definitely spent time as a blonde, a brunette, a redhead, and a black-haired goth girl, even as an adult.
psychologytoday.com
Positive Parenting: Discipline vs. Punishment
Discipline and punishment are different from each other, and caregivers need to know the difference. Discipline is a teaching tool to build skills for long-term success. Punishment is not a good teaching tool or long-term solution to unwanted child behavior. Practitioners are in a good position to share resources on...
Effects of unhealthy relationships on children
"NCBI" documented that domestic violence and unhealthy relationships can have a profound impact on the lives of children." It is important for parents to understand how staying in an unhealthy relationship can negatively affect their children’s physical, emotional, and psychological health.
parentingforbrain.com
40 Signs Of Emotionally Unavailable Parents And How To Heal
| Causes | Signs in Parents | Signs in Young Children | Effects on Older and Adult Children | How to Heal |. Emotionally unavailable parents are physically present but emotionally detached. They keep an emotional distance from their children, interacting with them only when necessary, and they remain uninvolved in their lives. These emotionally absent parents do not provide emotional support and guidance that a child needs to develop emotional regulation, healthy relationships, and coping mechanisms. Emotional neglect is a form of child abuse1.
petpress.net
How To Calm Down An Over-Excited Dog: 10 Effective Tips
Are you the proud new owner of an over-excited pup? Congratulations! You’re about to embark on a wild ride. For this, you must learn how to calm down an over-excited dog. It’s true that puppies can be bundles of joy, but they don’t come without their challenges.
The Importance of Self-Esteem and Confidence in Our Lives
Self-esteem and confidence are two important aspects of our overall well-being. They are closely related and often intertwined, and both play a significant role in how we view ourselves and interact with others. Building self-esteem and confidence can be a lifelong journey, and it requires a combination of understanding and practice.
Developing a More Positive Attitude in Your Life"
A positive attitude can help you cope with difficult situations, solve problems more effectively, and build strong relationships. It can also improve your physical and mental health.
Opinion: Toxic Communication Is Detrimental And Can Lead To Divorce
It’s drilled into our heads repeatedly as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Take “The four horsemen” for example, a metaphor created over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he identified the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.
Advice For New Relationships
Starting a new relationship can be an exciting and rewarding experience. It can also be challenging and require effort to establish trust and intimacy with a new partner. Creating an early understanding can help build a strong and healthy relationship.
Insights on Love, Negativity, and Peace
Love, negativity, and inner serenity are all complex and nuanced ideas that profoundly affect our lives. Being aware of these issues might make it easier for us to control our emotions, negotiate relationships, and pursue happiness.
Opinion- Debunking the Myths: The Truth About Being Single
In a single day, the world will find about 100 ways to tell you that it’s not okay to be single. It’s in advertisements, television shows, books, and even in the way we interact with other people. The message is clear: Our lives don’t begin until we meet someone and join our lives with theirs.
Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.
psychologytoday.com
“How Did You Meet?” Why the Answer Predicts Romantic Success
Young people report more satisfying relationships with partners they meet offline compared with those they meet on the Internet. Many couples meet through family and friends, relationships considered to be strong ties. Couples who meet under circumstances with weak ties perceive less support for their relationship. One of the questions...
Marriage provides health benefits – and here's why
Most marriage and health studies have focused on married men and women. But more recent studies examine relationships in which partners have the same gender identity, the same biological sex and who are gender diverse.
12 New Year’s Productivity Hacks
With a new year comes new goals and new opportunities. It’s also the perfect time of year to kick bad habits and start healthier ones. Plus, this is a great...
geeksaroundglobe.com
FamilyTime Review – Can it Help Instil Time Management Habits in Kids?
Everyone knows watching screens for extended periods of time may lead to several health issues, such as poor eyesight, sleep deprivation, risk of diabetes, obesity, shorter attention span, etc. These risks impact kids primarily by hindering their proper development. While FamilyTime parental app can help reduce screen time and improve...
psychreg.org
Brain Power Wellness Highlights the Importance of Mindful Play
“Mindful play is not just essential for kids; it can be an important source of relaxation and stimulation for adults as well,” says Katie Brisley-Logue, Deputy Executive Director for Brain Power Wellness, a school-based wellness company. Because it is a significant part of one’s well-being, here Brain Power Wellness reviews the benefits of mindful play for both adults and children and how best to incorporate mindful play into daily routines and educational settings.
newsymom.com
The Burnout is Real for Working Moms
(The Burnout is Real) – You’re not imagining it, Mama. The burnout is real. There’s nothing easy about climbing the ladder and raising babies. Over 50 percent of women claim to have felt burnout and stress recently at work. This is higher than 12 months ago. Of the 5,000 working women surveyed across 10 counties, nearly one-third have taken personal time for their mental health. (Deloitte Global)
