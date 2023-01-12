ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston

MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in overnight Houston shooting

HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
CYPRESS, TX
News Channel 25

Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
HUMBLE, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy