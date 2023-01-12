Read full article on original website
Woman hit, killed by Houston police officer on way to shooting, HPD says
HOUSTON — A woman was hit and killed by a Houston police officer who was responding to a double shooting early Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Southwest Freeway feeder road near Wilcrest Drive. Houston police said the officer did not...
Only on 13: 18-year-old unharmed after seeing suspects' shadows during home invasion in west Houston
Two masked suspects didn't spot the girl hiding in the bedroom when they broke into her family home. The victims share their story in an interview you'll only find on ABC13.
News Channel 25
Man arrested in murder of Houston-area teacher started dating her week before her killing: Report
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised. An arrest has been made in the murder case of a Houston-area teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard, news outlets report. As first published by ABC13, the suspect, Charvas Thompson, 26, was...
Driver killed in possible road rage shooting, crashing into tree in Missouri City, police say
Police say after the suspect shot the driver on the road, he took off as the victim crashed into a tree. Surveillance video shows moments after the shooting.
3-year-old hit by car in northwest Harris County, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a toddler was hit by a car in Cypress, near Texas Mesquite and Mo's Irish Pub, and transported to the hospital, according to officials.
WFAA
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
'Beef in the club' | Sheriff Gonzalez says deadly club shooting could have stemmed from argument
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left at least one person dead and four others hurt. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center on FM 1960 near Champion Forest Drive in northwest Harris County.
Police investigating after man's body found near southwest Houston railroad tracks, HPD says
Officers at the scene said it appeared the man was jumping on or off the train when he was run over. They believe the victim was likely homeless.
cw39.com
Man killed in overnight Houston shooting
HOUSTON, TX (KIAH) — One man is dead after a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning. According to Houston police, officers were called to the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Chatham Island Lane at about 3 a.m. for a reported shooting. Residents in the area said they heard gunshots...
Houston activists say 'vigilante killer' who shot robbery suspect should be charged
HOUSTON — Several community activists gathered Sunday at the southwest Houston taqueria at which a robber was shot and killed earlier this month. They said the shooting went "beyond self-defense" and also characterized it as "a cold-blooded execution." While some are calling him a hero, this group wants the...
Man found shot to death lying in street in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Sandpiper Dr., which is near the intersection of W. Airport Blvd. and Fondren Rd. Police said they were called out to the area after residents at a...
fox26houston.com
Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
News Channel 25
Houston-area father wants teacher removed after fight with teen son: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — A high school teacher in Texas is on administrative leave after fighting a 16-year-old student in a classroom. Cell phone video captured the scuffle between the teacher and a sophomore Wednesday at Humble High School. The school district issued a statement that criticized the teacher for...
Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of threatening to kill customers inside Star Cinema in Spring
Star Cinema was at the center of a scary moment for moviegoers on Thursday after a suspect was arrested for threatening to kill everyone inside the theater, investigators say.
Texas man accused of murder 3 months after body found decomposing inside closet
HOUSTON — A Texas man is accused of killing a man whose decomposing body was found wrapped in blankets in the closet of a Houston apartment last year, authorities said. According to a news release from the Houston Police Department, Zachary Charles Douglas, 20, has been charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Stephen Douglas Johnson.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies at hospital after being shot in the head while driving in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man has died at a hospital after police said he was shot in the head while driving and crashed into a tree Saturday morning. It happened in the 7100 block of Bahia Lane in the Briargate area in southwest Houston at around 9:40 a.m. Details on...
KENS 5
Man uses fake identity to land job at Houston nightclub then robs employees at gunpoint
HOUSTON — A security job who was employed at a downtown Houston nightclub has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for robbing the club and its employees at gunpoint in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice said Hakeem Alexander Coles used a false identity to land a security...
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
Houston-area teacher caught on camera assaulting student
Humble ISD is investigating after a disturbing video of the altercation surfaced.
School crossing guard slapped, spit on while asking driver to halt at stop sign near Klein school
The school crossing guard said he was simply directing traffic when a driver ran a stop sign. When he started flagging the driver down, that's when he says things took a turn.
