Cate Blanchett Shines in Pink Alexandre Vauthier Dress at ‘Tár’ London Premiere

By Kristopher Fraser
 3 days ago
Cate Blanchett arrived at the London premiere of her movie “Tár” on Wednesday, wearing a shiny evening dress.

In honor of her new film, Blanchett wore a custom Alexandre Vauthier couture pink lurex velvet gown with details including long sleeves and a cinched waist. She contrasted the look with black pointy-toe heels, with dangling statement earrings from Louis Vuitton.

In June 2022, Louis Vuitton named Blanchett a brand ambassador when the company debuted its high jewelry campaign. Blanchett appeared in images styled by Carine Roitfeld with artistic direction by Baron & Baron.

To create her look for the premiere, Blanchett worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart also works with Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis.

For makeup, Blanchett worked with Mary Greenwell using Armani Beauty, who gave the actress an evening-ready look, including a matte coral lip, blush, heavy mascara and light pink eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Nicola Clarke, who gave her a wavy bob style.

This week, Blanchett won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a motion picture, drama, for her role in “Tár.” The actress is also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Actress in a Leading Role and the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actress for the film.

Blanchett kicked off awards season by attending a dinner hosted by W and Louis Vuitton . She wore an archival look from the brand, including a black zip-up belted jumpsuit with a white shirt underneath featuring an asymmetrical ruffle collar and voluminous ruffle sleeves, pairing the look with pointy-toe black booties.

