Andie MacDowell Confidently Showcased Her Gorgeous Silver Locks at the Premiere of Hallmark Film 'The Way Home'

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Andie MacDowell rocked right into the new year and to the red carpet flaunting her gorgeous silver locks at the premiere of her new Hallmark series, The Way Home. The 64-year-old actress changed her hair during the pandemic and let it grow out naturally — which was a great decision.

On Wednesday, MacDowell nailed her red-carpet look with a black suit adorned with crystals beads and paired it with a sheer-white mock turtleneck. That’s all she needed for ensemble because the show-stopping accessory were her stunning gray curls that turned heads as she posed for photographers. MacDowell opened up about her decision to stop coloring her hair and explained why it was such a freeing decision for her.

From Paris Fashion Week to the Cannes Film Festival, MacDowell has become red-carpet darling for showing off her sensational locks. It was her sister’s “full-on silver” that inspired her to do the same with her hair. “During COVID, I could see the roots with my face and with my skin and my eyes, and I liked it,” she revealed to People . “ I felt that I would be happier. And I am happier. I really like it.”

Besides not conforming to societal standards of beauty , her silver hair has allowed her to feel authentically herself. “I’m 64, and this is the time of my life,” she said. “Eventually, I’m going to be silver. And I wanted to have this experience of feeling what it is.” That major decision only propelled her to greater heights as she gets ready to showcase her latest work in Hallmark’s buzzed about series — MacDowell is riding high, thanks to her empowering hair move.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who showed off their natural gray hair on the red carpet.

