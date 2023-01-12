ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 11

Related
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
k105.com

Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
alaskasnewssource.com

‘It’s just a damn roller coaster. It’s a freaking nightmare’: Alaskan mother wants justice after daughter’s death in treatment center Outside

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time mother and daughter spoke was Thanksgiving. Raiden Toms-Moonin, 15, who was getting treatment at the Oak Plains Academy in Tennessee, was having a hard time being away from her family in Alaska so she spoke to her mother, Margaret Moonin by phone. “She...
ALASKA STATE
WJHL

Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
COLLEGEDALE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

State Capitol Highlighted in Blue

Over the weekend, Tennessee’s state capitol was highlighted in blue to raise awareness about human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a national observation to call attention to the crime. “This month is an opportunity to learn some of the small indications of human trafficking,” OCJP Director Jennifer...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Defending yourself from crime

Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home. Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home. Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan’s …. Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Abe. 33 tornadoes reported nationwide. TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Tennessee Foster Care System is Strained

In 2020, 33.7% of children in the Tennessee foster care system were placed in three or more homes in their first 12 months in custody. To help the nearly 9,000 kids in DCS custody, many of whom want to be placed in a home. The state encourages people across Tennessee to consider short-term fostering, asking foster parents in their community if they need assistance with food or babysitting and/or calling non-profits like Isaiah House or Youth Villages to see what help they may need.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Living with long COVID in Middle Tennessee

The majority of people who get COVID-19 recover, but 1 in 5 adult Americans have long COVID, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. More studies are underway to better understand long COVID, but its symptoms include everything from brain fog and shortness of breath to depression and even organ damage. These symptoms can profoundly change someone’s life.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Woman sharing her story in hopes of helping others

Michele Armstrong was married for 30 years. She was a pastor's wife who counseled congregation members suffering physical or emotional abuse. They had no idea she was a victim, too; a silent victim, until she got out, turned her life around, and wrote a book to help others. Woman sharing...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Tennessee bill would allow armed teachers

A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. News at 11 on Thursday. The Seven on Thursday. News at 6 on Thursday. News at 5 on...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

On Target News

Manchester, TN
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

 https://ontargetnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy