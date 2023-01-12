Read full article on original website
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
localmemphis.com
Most Wanted Alert issued by TBI for Middle Tennessee murder suspect
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Most Wanted Alert for a murder suspect from Middle Tennessee. According to the TBI, Marvin Deon Holt, 21, is wanted by the Hickman County Sheriff's Office and the TBI for first-degree murder. He's 6'3", weighs 185 lbs.,...
k105.com
Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police
Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
As fentanyl overdoses increase, TN lawmakers and law enforcement look to possible solutions at southern border
The number of overdose deaths in Nashville alone has grown to an average of 14 a week with three-quarters of those deaths tied to fentanyl, according to the Metro Health Department.
wcyb.com
Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law facing push back from local school districts
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — If your child is in the third grade, a single test could determine if they go on to fourth grade or if they will be held back. The Tennessee Third Grade Retention Law requires students to get a certain score on TCAP to determine whether a third-grade student is ready to advance.
WLOS.com
Former employee accused of stealing nearly $50K from Tennessee fire department
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who served as treasurer on the board at a volunteer fire station in Middle Tennessee for more than 30 years is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the department. The Tennessee Comptroller's Office says Fred Haley is facing a...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
‘Needs their care’: Latino families meet to discuss ongoing TennCare negotiation battle
BARTLETT, Tenn. — The waiting game continues for Mid-South families who have TennCare or Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee health insurance. Parents say they still don’t know when or how their children will be able to be treated at Le Bonheur. Frustration, anxiety, those are just some...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Mid-South Latino families worried about losing healthcare due to hospital insurance dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s still no contract agreement between Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. It has thousands of Mid-South families worried. The contract dispute also affects low-income families and people with disabilities covered by the state’s TennCare or Blue Cross’s BlueCare....
TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different foster homes — experts say this has long-term impacts
A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth says Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘It’s just a damn roller coaster. It’s a freaking nightmare’: Alaskan mother wants justice after daughter’s death in treatment center Outside
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time mother and daughter spoke was Thanksgiving. Raiden Toms-Moonin, 15, who was getting treatment at the Oak Plains Academy in Tennessee, was having a hard time being away from her family in Alaska so she spoke to her mother, Margaret Moonin by phone. “She...
WJHL
Truck driver involved in Tennessee train derailment charged
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck involved in a Tennessee train derailment that left two train workers injured has been charged. Collegedale Police arrested the driver and charged him with failure to yield, a registration violation and felony reckless endangerment, news outlets reported on Wednesday. The train hit the truck, which was […]
murfreesborovoice.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
State Capitol Highlighted in Blue
Over the weekend, Tennessee’s state capitol was highlighted in blue to raise awareness about human trafficking. January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a national observation to call attention to the crime. “This month is an opportunity to learn some of the small indications of human trafficking,” OCJP Director Jennifer...
WKRN
Defending yourself from crime
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home. Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home. Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan’s …. Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's Abe. 33 tornadoes reported nationwide. TN ranks #1 for children repeatedly moved to different …. A...
Mississippi man accused of paying rent with thousands stolen from Tennessee bank accounts
A Mississippi man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Tennessee bank accounts to pay his rent. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual on multiple felony indictments. Denario Hooks, 25, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody on multiple felony indictments related to identity theft and...
On Target News
Tennessee Foster Care System is Strained
In 2020, 33.7% of children in the Tennessee foster care system were placed in three or more homes in their first 12 months in custody. To help the nearly 9,000 kids in DCS custody, many of whom want to be placed in a home. The state encourages people across Tennessee to consider short-term fostering, asking foster parents in their community if they need assistance with food or babysitting and/or calling non-profits like Isaiah House or Youth Villages to see what help they may need.
wpln.org
Living with long COVID in Middle Tennessee
The majority of people who get COVID-19 recover, but 1 in 5 adult Americans have long COVID, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. More studies are underway to better understand long COVID, but its symptoms include everything from brain fog and shortness of breath to depression and even organ damage. These symptoms can profoundly change someone’s life.
WATE
Woman sharing her story in hopes of helping others
Michele Armstrong was married for 30 years. She was a pastor's wife who counseled congregation members suffering physical or emotional abuse. They had no idea she was a victim, too; a silent victim, until she got out, turned her life around, and wrote a book to help others. Woman sharing...
WATE
Tennessee bill would allow armed teachers
A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. A new bill will be presented allowing superintendents in Tennessee to carry a gun at school. News at 11 on Thursday. The Seven on Thursday. News at 6 on Thursday. News at 5 on...
On Target News
