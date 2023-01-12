ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, IL

The Record North Shore

News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule

Loyola Academy announced on Jan 11 the selection of its next principal: Timothy Devine, of Chicago. Devine is a social studies teacher at Loyola Academy and a 1988 graduate of the Wilmette school. He will replace Charlie Heintz, who reportedly is leaving the school for the principal job at Regis High School in Manhattan, New […] The post News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule appeared first on The Record.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
POPLAR GROVE, IL
WIFR

Pecatonica coffee shop thrives after opening day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family dream became a reality after the opening of Rosie’s Coffee Company in Pecatonica. Owners, Meghan and Alex Thayer, are overwhelmed by the support. “I keep saying we’re really blown away with the support from the community. The community has really shown up and...
PECATONICA, IL
WIFR

Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
ROCKFORD, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Short shift: McCook’s newest police officer resigns

Much to the surprise of village officials, McCook is looking for a new police officer shortly after hiring one. That’s because the officer who had been was hired on Nov. 7 has resigned. Daniel Lorek, 22, submitted his letter of resignation which was effective Dec. 29, Carr told trustees...
MCCOOK, IL
WIFR

Three dead, two injured in Sunday evening shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 23 News five people have been shot, three of whom have died from their injuries. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of 23rd Street around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. A 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy all died.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

A few strong to severe storms possible Monday

Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We’re waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s in most areas Sunday morning. These temperatures are almost warmer than our average daytime high we should be at in the afternoon, just to put into perspective how “mild” this is. Just because air temperatures are mild though doesn’t mean it is necessarily warm out this morning, that’s because there is a wind chill making it feel like most areas are in the teens, a few places in the lower 20s.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits; Lightfoot acknowledges 'extra credit' email criticism

The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines. In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
ILLINOIS STATE
nileswestnews.org

Opinion: What Happened To The Salad Bar?

Here at Niles West, our school cafeteria offers a variety of different meals for the student body as well as for staff. However, as of this year, there is no salad bar located in the school cafeteria. Many students have come to the realization that the salad bar that used to be present, had disappeared. So, what happened to the salad bar, and why is it no longer a lunch option for students and staff at West?
NILES, IL
