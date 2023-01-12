Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO