News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule
Loyola Academy announced on Jan 11 the selection of its next principal: Timothy Devine, of Chicago. Devine is a social studies teacher at Loyola Academy and a 1988 graduate of the Wilmette school. He will replace Charlie Heintz, who reportedly is leaving the school for the principal job at Regis High School in Manhattan, New […] The post News Briefs: Loyola promotes teacher to principal; Glencoe project earns national award; Highland Park firefighters prepare time capsule appeared first on The Record.
These 5 Iconic Families Gave Us Many Things to Love in Illinois
I think we can all agree that Illinois is home to many powerful people and families both past and present, good and bad. If you're ever on a quest to discover Illinois families who have generations of impact on our state's history, you will likely find these 5 names come up the most.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chicago suburbs: Here's where
EVANSTON, Ill. - One lucky Mega Millions player defied the odds and won a historic jackpot on Friday night. A single ticket matching all six numbers was sold in Maine, making someone $1.348 billion richer – that's the second-largest jackpot in the game's history. There were 26 drawings before...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot must go
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has failed to achieve any of her campaign promises from four years. In fact, under her leadership, she has made Chicago worse, failing to crackdown on rampaging crime or speaking out against those who enable the criminals like Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx or to demand reforms in the Cook County Court System. In fact, Mayor Lightfoot is worse than former Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who was the absolutely worst mayor to ever lead Chicago and that is not something to be taken lightly. Voters in Chicago need to vote Lightfoot out of office. They have many good alternative choices in the Feb. 28, 2023 elections.
Rockford plow company suffering from lack of snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While many across the stateline are not huge fans of snow, it is how some residents make their living, and no snow means no work. “It’s just crazy, I mean, it’s just like, where’s the snow,” said Steven Eisman, owner of S&J Seal Coating and Snow Plowing. Eisman has owned the […]
Lori Lightfoot torpedoed over re-election campaign: 'Worst mayor in America, worst mayor Chicago has ever had'
'The Five' co-hosts break down Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to seek re-election and reports her campaign reportedly asked schools to offer extra credit to students who help volunteer for her campaign.
arizonasuntimes.com
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Campaign Asks Teachers to Urge Children to Work for Her Re-Election in Exchange for Class Credit
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign’s move to send an email to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers asking them to urge their students to volunteer for the mayor’s campaign – in exchange for class credit – is drawing fire. The report of the email letters...
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
MyStateline.com
Poplar Grove man, woman dead in murder-suicide
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WIFR
Pecatonica coffee shop thrives after opening day
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A family dream became a reality after the opening of Rosie’s Coffee Company in Pecatonica. Owners, Meghan and Alex Thayer, are overwhelmed by the support. “I keep saying we’re really blown away with the support from the community. The community has really shown up and...
WIFR
Several new development projects in the works across Belvidere
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With a new year, comes a new Belvidere. The City of Murals is blooming with several new development projects that are in the works, bringing more jobs and more business to the stateline. “You’re talking anywhere to six to 800 direct jobs, which also brings a...
Three teens face charges for beating classmate at Lake County fairgrounds
Three freshmen at Crown Point High School are facing criminal charges after a video was circulated on social media of the beating of a classmate.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Short shift: McCook’s newest police officer resigns
Much to the surprise of village officials, McCook is looking for a new police officer shortly after hiring one. That’s because the officer who had been was hired on Nov. 7 has resigned. Daniel Lorek, 22, submitted his letter of resignation which was effective Dec. 29, Carr told trustees...
WIFR
Three dead, two injured in Sunday evening shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd tells 23 News five people have been shot, three of whom have died from their injuries. Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2300 block of 23rd Street around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. A 29-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy all died.
MyStateline.com
A few strong to severe storms possible Monday
Temperatures are a few degrees warmer than yesterday. We’re waking up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s in most areas Sunday morning. These temperatures are almost warmer than our average daytime high we should be at in the afternoon, just to put into perspective how “mild” this is. Just because air temperatures are mild though doesn’t mean it is necessarily warm out this morning, that’s because there is a wind chill making it feel like most areas are in the teens, a few places in the lower 20s.
Illinois quick hits: Gun-rights groups plans multiple lawsuits; Lightfoot acknowledges 'extra credit' email criticism
The Illinois State Rifle Association is seeking plaintiffs for a possible lawsuit against the state over a new ban on certain firearms and magazines. In a letter to members, the organization said it was joining the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition in challenging many aspects of the law. They plan to challenge the ban itself, the requirement for gun owners to register firearms and the ban on certain magazine capacities.
nileswestnews.org
Opinion: What Happened To The Salad Bar?
Here at Niles West, our school cafeteria offers a variety of different meals for the student body as well as for staff. However, as of this year, there is no salad bar located in the school cafeteria. Many students have come to the realization that the salad bar that used to be present, had disappeared. So, what happened to the salad bar, and why is it no longer a lunch option for students and staff at West?
New gun law: Over 2 dozen sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban
More than two dozen sheriffs around Illinois, including in Chicago's suburbs, said they won't enforce the state's new bans on assault weapons by checking for compliance or arresting offenders.
247Sports
