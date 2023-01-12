Read full article on original website
Related
An update on our "Counting the Vote" story
An update on a story called "Counting the Vote," which we broadcast after the 2020 election. Bill Whitaker looked at how Pennsylvania election officials averted ballot box chaos during COVID -- amid legal challenges, White House accusations and physical threats from Donald Trump supporters. Al Schmidt, Philadelphia's lone Republican election commissioner called the turmoil "deranged."
Pennsylvania lawmakers hopeful in the wake of Gov. Tom Wolf’s complex legacy
(The Center Square) – As the sun sets on Gov. Tom Wolf’s eight-year run, a reconstituted General Assembly says it welcomes the future that lies ahead, with some taking comfort in a familiar promise of bipartisanship that often precedes a new administration. And so far, legislative sources say,...
Gov.-elect Shapiro, Lt. Gov.-elect Davis appear in Homewood for Days of Service event
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - On Saturday morning, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro and Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis were in Homewood, kicking off their three Days of Service as they prepare to take office.They were joined by local community leaders at the YMCA for a school supply collection and distribution event.Shapiro and Davis will spend the next two days also participating in events in Philadelphia and Harrisburg.
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro kicks off weekend of service in Pittsburgh before inauguration day
PITTSBURGH — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn into office Tuesday. Saturday, he was at the YWCA in Homewood kicking off a weekend of service leading up to the inauguration. Shapiro told Channel 11 he ran on serving Pennsylvania’s forgotten communities and wants this weekend to reflect that promise....
newsfromthestates.com
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
In this 2020 photo, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District, tours Horsham Air Guard Station in Willow Grove, Pa. (Office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean). As a worldwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income communities of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution because of the areas they are forced to inhabit.
iheart.com
Governor-elect Announces Three More Cabinet Appointments
Governor-elect Announces Three More Cabinet Appointments. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has unveiled three more cabinet appointments. They include Nancy Walker for the top job at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, which oversees the state unemployment, workers' compensation and professional licensing systems. Walker is currently a chief deputy in the state attorney general's office. Dr. Khalid Mumin will serve as secretary of education. Right now, he's superintendent at a district in suburban Philadelphia also has led Reading Schools. Neil Weaver will be the new secretary of administration.
iheart.com
Fetterman Hires 20 for Washington, State Offices
(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator John Fetterman has hired nearly 20 staff members for his Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania offices. He'd announced earlier that Adam Jentleson would be his chief of staff, Joe Pierce would be state director and Tre Easton would be legislative director. The new senator's employees in Pennsylvania will include Emilee Joseph, his new deputy state director and Christina Kauffman, who is the central Pennsylvania regional director. New State Press Secretary Nick Gavio had been part of Fetterman's Senate campaign.
pahomepage.com
Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania
Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials …. Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne County native brings...
Special elections to fill three vacancies in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives scheduled for February 7
Special elections to fill vacancies in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Districts 32, 34, and 35 are scheduled for February 7, 2023. The Allegheny County Democratic Party voted to nominate the District 32 candidate on December 11 and the District 34 and 35 candidates on December 17. The Republican Committee of Allegheny County nominated the Republican candidates on December 17.
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania liquor and wine price set to go up by 4%, GOP senator cries foul
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvanians are set to pay more for liquor and wine in 2023, and at least one Republican lawmaker is crying foul. Since the state owns roughly 600 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, setting prices is the responsibility of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB). In a Jan. 5 letter shared with The Center Square, the board alerted suppliers to a planned 4% price increase.
Khalid Mumin, Superintendent of Lower Merion School District, Named Pa. Education Secretary
Khalid Mumin, Lower Merion School District superintendent, has been named by Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro as Pennsylvania’s new Secretary of Education. Kristen A. Graham reported the new position in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Mumin led the Montgomery County district for little over a year, atop his achievements in. , where his...
Governor-elect Shapiro to be sworn in on historic Jewish Bible from Philadelphia
Philadelphia native and Army veteran Herman Hershman donated the Bible to The Weitzman in 2010.
State funds programs for veteran employment
State grant funding will go towards supporting the job search process for Pennsylvania veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) Grants eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth. Awards totaled nearly $740,000, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier. "Pennsylvania continues its commitment to veterans through VEP funding, providing modernized training and financial stability as they enter or change careers in our workforce," Berrier said....
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
Homeless in Harrisburg; MLK Day programs; new apartments: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, Friday the 13th, we’ll look at the “paranormal” part of Pennsylvania before moving on to today’s headlines with more serious topics. Sometime before Halloween last year, our writer/podcaster Claudia Dimuro thought it’d be fun to highlight some of the, er, quirkier tales told in Pennsylvania: stories of spirits, cryptids, the unexplained. Paranormal PA was born, with a series of stories and a free newsletter that is emailed the 13th of each month.
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress
Pennsylvania Named One Of The Worst States For Racial Progress. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania is one of the worst states when it comes to racial progress. That's according to a new study from WalletHub, which ranks the Keystone State 43rd nationwide. It used 21 key indicators of equality and integration in its rankings. WalletHub says the state with the most racial progress is Hawaii.
Pa. Gov. Wolf pardons rapper Meek Mill of drug and weapons charges from 2008
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill of his possession of drugs and weapons charges from 2008.
Meek Mill receives pardon from Gov. Tom Wolf
Philadelphia rapper and philanthropist Meek Mill shared that he received a pardon from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday. Mill, whose real name is Robert Williams, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge in 2019 after more than a decade of back and forth with Philadelphia authorities, ending in his prior conviction being thrown out.
After UPMC cuts pharmacy insurance options for some plans, independent drugstores worry about future
As the clock ticked past midnight into New Year’s Day this year, thousands of Pennsylvanians lost insurance coverage for prescriptions at their corner drugstores. On Jan. 1, UPMC Health Plan narrowed pharmacy coverage for individuals and employers who bought plans through the state-run health insurance exchange, known as Pennie. UPMC said it dropped roughly half of pharmacies from its Pennie network; the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association estimates the figure approaches 70%.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Comments / 0