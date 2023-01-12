Governor-elect Announces Three More Cabinet Appointments. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has unveiled three more cabinet appointments. They include Nancy Walker for the top job at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, which oversees the state unemployment, workers' compensation and professional licensing systems. Walker is currently a chief deputy in the state attorney general's office. Dr. Khalid Mumin will serve as secretary of education. Right now, he's superintendent at a district in suburban Philadelphia also has led Reading Schools. Neil Weaver will be the new secretary of administration.

