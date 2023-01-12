Read full article on original website
Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister
Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.
blavity.com
Ms. Holla, Beloved Internet Sensation, Dies At Age 97
Ms. Holla, the woman who delighted internet users with her enchanting personality and hilarious viral videos, has passed away at age 97. Her granddaughter confirmed the tragic news in a live video on social media on Saturday. “I wanna thank y’all so much for the smiles y’all put on her...
‘The Bachelor’ Season 27: Zach Shallcross as the Lead Has Fans Suggesting the Show No Longer Cares About Diversity
'The Bachelor' fans recently discussed Zach Shallcross' casting as the season 27 lead, and some fans are disappointed the show didn't cast a non-white lead.
In Style
Margot Robbie Slipped into a Slinky Versace Gown While Walking the 'Babylon' Red Carpet
Margot Robbie continues to raise the bar, and we simply can't get enough. From custom blush pink Chanel gowns to floor-sweeping Valentino dresses, Robbie has effortlessly (and unfailingly) elevated her style one premiere after the other — and apparently, it’s just the beginning. On the latest stop of her fashion tour, she posed in a slinky Versace gown for the Babylon premiere in Sydney, Australia.
In Style
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Winter Coat With Hot Pants
On this episode of celebrities not dressing for the weather, Hailey Bieber is the latest culprit, thanks to her casual and cute workout outfit that looks like it belongs in late spring rather than the dead of winter. On Tuesday, the model stepped out in an oversized beige trucker jacket,...
In Style
Selena Gomez Shut Down Body-Shamers Who Criticized Her 2023 Golden Globes Look
This week, Selena Gomez made an ultra-glamorous appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards alongside her younger sister Gracie. For the occasion, the singer-slash-actress — who was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series Musical or Comedy her starring role in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building — wore a gorgeous velvet Valentino gown with a plunging neckline, a high-slit down the front, and the most exaggerated purple, off-the-shoulder sleeves.
In Style
Ayo Edebiri's Suit Jacket Featured a Dramatic, Floor-Length Train
Ayo Edebiri was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 28th Critics Choice Awards, and while she didn't walk away with a win, her outfit definitely earned her some style points. Sporting a Thom Browne ensemble, the actress proved two things: traditional suiting is overrated, and unorthodox suiting is in.
In Style
Channing Tatum Just Got Super Real About His “Super Scary” Divorce from Jenna Dewan
Channing Tatum is opening up about his 2019 divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan like never before — including how it’s impacted his outlook on marriage today. When talking to Vanity Fair for its February cover story, the actor, who met Dewan on the set of Step Up in 2006 before marrying in 2009, discussed how their 2018 separation (and later divorce) came to be.
