a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
natureworldnews.com

3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety

3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
KENDRICK, ID
Whiskey Riff

Big Bull Elk Gets Wedged Between Two Trees Running At Full Speed

I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River

Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
Roger Marsh

Oregon witness videotapes orb-shaped object just above tree line

Early morning dog walk.Photo byEkaterina NovitskayaonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Bend reported watching and videotaping a glowing, white, orb-shaped object that hovered and moved a few hundred feet above the tree line at 7:01 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE

