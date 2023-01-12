Read full article on original website
The Sacramento Bee
A moose shook his head — and his antlers fell off. Watch his startled reaction
“It really is a once in a lifetime video, and such a cool Christmas gift,” the homeowner said.
a-z-animals.com
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It
With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
natureworldnews.com
3 Juvenile Mountain Lions Found Under Idaho Deck Euthanized for Public Safety
3 juvenile mountain lions were discovered in an Idaho house underneath a deck. The young mountain lions are adorable, but according to authorities, the feline cubs must be euthanized to protect the public. The three young mountain lions were euthanized by Idaho Fish and Game officers after they were discovered...
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Trail Cam Catches Insane Footage Of Wild Hog Fighting Off An Entire Wolf Pack
It’s pretty incredible what a trail camera can capture. Used for a number of reasons, whether it’s to keep an eye on the kind of deer or elk that are on the hunting property, monitor trespassing, study wildlife, and sometimes just to get cool videos, they can be a hunter’s best friend.
WanderWisdom
Unbeliveable Footage of Snowboarder Riding an Avalanche Is Tough to Watch
This must be the luckiest guy ever!
Big Bull Elk Gets Wedged Between Two Trees Running At Full Speed
I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
WATCH: Vehicles Breaking Through Ice & Sinking
"HEY, Vern, you think that ice is thick enough to drive on?'. 'Only one way to find out I guess. Let's get the new truck that you paid too much for and find out!'. There are times that you get that bad feeling and you should listen to it. Or...
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River
Watch This Grizzly Bear Dominate a Massive Elk in the Middle of a River. The video below is slow, grim, impressive, and beautiful all at once. If you were to swap yourself with the elk in this video, the experience would undoubtedly rank among your worst nightmares. From the perspective...
Oregon witness videotapes orb-shaped object just above tree line
Early morning dog walk.Photo byEkaterina NovitskayaonUnsplash. An Oregon witness at Bend reported watching and videotaping a glowing, white, orb-shaped object that hovered and moved a few hundred feet above the tree line at 7:01 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Trio Of Absolutely Massive Bull Moose Spotted Locking Antlers On A Colorado Front Lawn
That’s not something you see every day. Especially right out on your front lawn. It’s cool enough being able to look outside and see a moose in your yard let alone three massive bulls that are all sparring. Moose are a massive animal, with bulls weighing up to...
A Whole Bunch Of Idiot Tourists Get Out Of Their Vehicles To See A Mama Bear With 2 Cubs In Yellowstone
It’s just not worth the risk. Any time a wild animal has young with them, stay good and clear. They have highly protective instincts as every predator in the wild is usually out to kill and eat the youngest animals in the woods. A mother with babies is the...
Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Pedestrian Nearly Gets Trampled By MASSIVE Bull Moose On Alaskan Roadside
I learned a good bit in 2022, but there’s one thing I learned in particular that will stick with me for the rest of my life…. Don’t f*ck with the bull moose, bison, elk, or any massive creature like those listed. ESPECIALLY, the bull moose. Why, you may...
Tourists Stops Right Next To Large Yellowstone Bison, Promptly Gets His Tire Popped
These parks are home to many mistakes when it comes to wildlife. As tourists rush to the parks to get the chance to see these beautiful animals and sites, they often seem to leave common sense at the park entrances and make foolish decisions while being there. Bison are majestic...
WATCH: Mama Lynx, Two Kittens Wander Through Montana Ski Area
Known as the Ghost Cats of the North, Canadian lynx are exceptionally difficult to track. Not only are there only a few hundred left in the wilds of the contiguous United States, but the medium-sized cat can tread six-foot snowpack and scale mountainous terrain with ease. For those of us...
Trail Cam Captures Moose Ferociously Protecting Its Calf From Pair Of Wolves
If there’s one thing for sure out there, any member of the deer family has a target on their back from day one. And not just from hunters. Anything that eats meat loves to get their hands on some deer. And while hunters are after mature big bucks, the rest of the wild is after fawns… AKA, the easiest catch.
A.V. Club
Behold the natural majesty of a bunch of deer getting high and freaking out on nitrous
Nature provides so many beautiful sights for us to enjoy. The first rays of sunlight breaking over the horizon early in the morning; the dusting of snow that transforms a landscape; the cavorting of deer that have just snorted nitrous oxide fumes from a backyard leaf pile. The last of...
