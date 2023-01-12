Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Valley Springs farm family receives ag recognition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One local family is being recognized for their work in the agricultural industry. Jordan and Samantha Scott’s family were named the 2023 Farm Family of the Year by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for their outstanding work in farming and advocating for the agricultural industry throughout Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 15th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Bicycle Summit will bring biking enthusiasts from three states to Sioux Falls today. The summit begins at noon at the downtown Orpheum Theater and includes vendors, panels and workshops. Admission is free. The Rescue Network is hosting a dog adoption event...
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
dakotanewsnow.com
Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
KEVN
The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday). Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour. She says 21 new...
dakotanewsnow.com
Yankton’s Rugby Ryken stuns O’Gorman with halfcourt buzzer beater!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 2023 is only a few weeks old yet it will be probably be tough for the year to produce a better finish than the one the Yankton and O’Gorman boys basketball teams did on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Tied at 52...
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 14th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Brookings Gun Show. It’s taking place inside the Switfel Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. Racing enthusiasts will want to check...
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
Is fast or slow better for driving over potholes?
It is a rough ride across many paved streets these past few weeks, especially in Sioux Falls as snow, ice and plowing have all combined to gouge out deep, jagged holes and crevices in the city streets.
Vermillion Plain Talk
Book Examines Details Of Miller, Jackson Cold Case Investigation
Inspired by the mysterious circumstances of a cold case that gripped Vermillion for over four decades, Lou Raguse has written a book that takes a deep dive into all of the facts about the disappearance of Pam Jackson and Sherri Miller in May 1971. “Vanished In Vermillion: The Real Story...
KELOLAND SportsZone – January 13
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return on Friday night. This week’s SportsZone features nine games, including four college contests, three high school games and more. Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:
KELOLAND TV
Warm Afternoon in KELOLAND: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, January 13
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While eastern KELOLAND is cold this afternoon, western South Dakota is making it up. Locations along I-29 struggled to reach the teens this afternoon, some even staying in the single digits. Western South Dakota and the Black Hills are easily in the 50s. Tonight...
kiwaradio.com
Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building
Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
wnax.com
The Weekend File – The Yankton School Board
Welcome to the Weekend File, a public affairs presentation of WNAX News.. The Yankton School Board held their first meeting of the year this week. They heard a presentation of a new math program…….. The Weekend File is a public affairs presentation of WNAX News.
goyotes.com
Jacks show new Yotes no mercy in rivalry win
BROOKINGS, S.D.—South Dakota State watched South Dakota hoist the championship three years in a row and took its frustration out on a young, undersized and outmanned Coyote squad Saturday at Frost Arena. Super seniors Paiton Burckhard and Myah Selland scored 22 and 19 points, respectively, to lead the Jackrabbits...
The woman behind SDSU’s Division I status
Friends asked retired South Dakota State University president Peggy Gordon Miller when she would be arriving in Florida for the winter. "As soon as my team wins the national championship," was Gordon Miller's reply.
KELOLAND TV
Officer justified in shooting; Warm weekend in store; Chaotic towing season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting last November, according to the Department of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General. The weather pattern next week is looking more active. Three...
What Happens if a Sioux Falls City Plow Knocks down Your Mailbox?
Here's a great question for this time of the year, especially given the brutal winter we've been having up to this point. What happens if a Sioux Falls city plow accidentally hits your mailbox?. You can see how something like that could easily happen given the volume of snow we...
