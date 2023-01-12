ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Valley Springs farm family receives ag recognition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One local family is being recognized for their work in the agricultural industry. Jordan and Samantha Scott’s family were named the 2023 Farm Family of the Year by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for their outstanding work in farming and advocating for the agricultural industry throughout Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: January 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The South Dakota Bicycle Summit will bring biking enthusiasts from three states to Sioux Falls today. The summit begins at noon at the downtown Orpheum Theater and includes vendors, panels and workshops. Admission is free. The Rescue Network is hosting a dog adoption event...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Amazon Fulfillment Center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though it’s already had it’s soft opening, the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sioux Falls now officially open for business. It’s been a long journey for FSD1 General Manager Tim Choate to Sioux Falls, making his career in Amazon. Now with South Dakota’s first fulfillment center operational, he’s looking forward to finally putting the facility to use.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock And (Lincoln) Roll Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln’s J.T. Rock scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Lincoln Patriots, ranked second in AA, to a 76-59 victory over crosstown rival Roosevelt on Saturday afternoon at the Lincoln High School Gymnasium in boys prep basketball. Click on the video...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: January 14th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association is hosting the Brookings Gun Show. It’s taking place inside the Switfel Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10. Racing enthusiasts will want to check...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

$2 million price tag for December snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The December snow storms in Sioux Falls cost about $2.2 million, according to figures shared by the city. The figure includes additional overtime, wages from other departments, use of salt and calcium chloride, work by contractors, rental of equipment and equipment repairs. The city’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Book Examines Details Of Miller, Jackson Cold Case Investigation

Inspired by the mysterious circumstances of a cold case that gripped Vermillion for over four decades, Lou Raguse has written a book that takes a deep dive into all of the facts about the disappearance of Pam Jackson and Sherri Miller in May 1971. “Vanished In Vermillion: The Real Story...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – January 13

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone made a return on Friday night. This week’s SportsZone features nine games, including four college contests, three high school games and more. Games featured on KELOLAND SportsZone:
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Fire Destroys Rock Valley Hay Auction Building

Rock Valley, Iowa — A business shop and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction was destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, January 11, 2023, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 9:00 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a fire at the Hay Auction in eastern Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
wnax.com

The Weekend File – The Yankton School Board

Welcome to the Weekend File, a public affairs presentation of WNAX News.. The Yankton School Board held their first meeting of the year this week. They heard a presentation of a new math program…….. The Weekend File is a public affairs presentation of WNAX News.
YANKTON, SD
goyotes.com

Jacks show new Yotes no mercy in rivalry win

BROOKINGS, S.D.—South Dakota State watched South Dakota hoist the championship three years in a row and took its frustration out on a young, undersized and outmanned Coyote squad Saturday at Frost Arena. Super seniors Paiton Burckhard and Myah Selland scored 22 and 19 points, respectively, to lead the Jackrabbits...
BROOKINGS, SD

