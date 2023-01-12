Read full article on original website
snapshotsincursive.com
Foiled Potatoes
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Foiled Potatoes! Have I mentioned how much I like my new outdoor kitchen? Living in Florida, the weather is so tropical it makes cooking outdoors an effortless way to prepare meals. Grilling seems to make food taste better and roasted potatoes easily become a star attraction. And the best part is dining alfresco. This is what I call a “stay-cation”.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Lemon Cod With Mashed Potatoes
Preheat oven to 375°F. In a saucepan, cover cubed potatoes with water. Cover pan and bring potatoes to a boil, cooking until just tender; drain. Place cod fillets in the bottom of a small, lightly greased casserole dish. Sprinkle cod with minced garlic, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and 3/4 of the fresh dill (reserve the remaining dill for later). Bake in oven for 10–15 minutes, until cod fillets are just tender. Meanwhile, mash cooked, cubed potatoes with 1/2 cup milk, 1 tablespoon margarine spread, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon black pepper until smooth and creamy. Prepare lemon white sauce by melting 1 tablespoon margarine spread in a saucepan and stirring in 1/8 teaspoon pepper and lemon juice. Whisk flour into 1 cup milk, add it to saucepan, and cook over medium heat, stirring until sauce is well blended and thickened. When cod fillets are tender, remove casserole dish from oven and cover entire surface of fish with mashed potatoes. With a spoon, make a shallow indentation running vertically along the mashed potatoes, creating a channel for the lemon white sauce. Fill channel with sauce until it slightly overflows into the mashed potatoes. Sprinkle casserole with remaining fresh dill and return it to the oven for an additional 15 minutes, or until mashed potatoes are slightly golden on top.
Allrecipes.com
Pizza Sliders
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment, and place a cooling rack on baking sheet. Spray rack with cooking spray. Stir together mozzarella, Italian cheese blend, basil, pepper, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the Italian seasoning in a small bowl until combined. Set aside.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
SAY WHAT - 'YOU CAN'T PANIC'
What was talked about following a 6-5 win over the Stars. "I think we've been playing well. Tonight, obviously, we let (off) in the third period, but still, we've got to take that as a learning curve. We got the two points we wanted and I think we've been putting up a lot of points lately, so we've got to keep doing what we're doing.
Baked spaghetti
Spaghetti is an economically friendly meal, and it's also very versatile. Today, I decided to make my baked cheesy pepperoni and meatball spaghetti because it's a complete meal by itself. To be honest, this recipe is extremely good without adding the pepperoni and meatballs, but we need to have our daily protein too. Plus, the combination of the pasta mixed with the pepperoni, meatballs, pasta sauce, and cheese is so, so very yummy.
Food & Wine
Potato Pancakes
Potato pancakes have long been a favorite dish at breakfast or dinner, topped with applesauce or sour cream. This potato pancake recipe leans on the savory side, but if you like yours with applesauce, simply omit the optional sliced scallions. The trick to a crispy potato pancake that holds together...
Heika's Take: Stars head to Vegas and learn from loss to the Flames
The schedule might be catching up to the Stars. The problem is it won't be letting up any time soon. Dallas is in the middle of a stretch in which 14 of 19 games are on the road. What's worse, three of the five home games are one-game "homestands." Saturday provided the last of those three games, and the Stars looked a little out of sorts in a 6-5 loss to the Calgary Flames. While pro sports teams typically will brush aside rationalizations, it seemed pretty clear that all of this travel was taking its toll.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
The Travelling Hat: History, Logistics, and Ritual of the Davy Jones Hat
The Kraken's player of the game award has always been special, this year it's taken on a new meaning, and gotten a lot more use!. When the Seattle Kraken take to the road, they pack up just under 5,000 pounds of equipment and gear in 73 different cases. And somewhere in there, there is a single box weighing 15 pounds in total with some very precious cargo: the Davy Jones hat.
therecipecritic.com
Salami Sandwich
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This simple and refreshing Salami Sandwich is full of salami, garlic and herb cream cheese, tomato and arugula. It’s a flavor packed and quick meal that is sure to satisfy!
Italian Pizza Salad 🥗
Last night I ate the best salad, I know it's hard to really get excited over salads but for some reason this salad just really hit all the right spots. The salad and dressing brought me back to a time when we would buy pizza and antipasto every week at the local pizza parlor. Something about that salad, in particular the dressing was always soo darn good! Simple but flavorful with lots of herbs and a tang to go with it. I've been craving the salad now for weeks. We paired this salad last night with some homemade english muffin bread, and a glass of red wine.
snapshotsincursive.com
Hard Salami Corkscrew Pasta
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Hard Salami Corkscrew Pasta! Tricolor pasta always makes me feel like a special occasion. The burst of natural colors in spinach and tomato keep the dish from becoming humdrum, in my opinion. By adding veggies, cheese, or pickles, the salad becomes a meal-in-a-bowl. Mix things up by substituting artichokes, hard-boiled eggs, or cucumbers. It’s really up to your personal preference and cravings of the moment. Any leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days. As if. (smile)
therecipecritic.com
Skillet Salisbury Steak
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Skillet Salisbury steak is a classic meal with a mouthwatering tender beef patty drowning in a rich homemade brown gravy. Serve it over some mashed potatoes and peas and you have yourself a winner!
larchmontbuzz.com
Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower with Mixed Herb Dressing
Kicking off the New Year with a recipe that has a kick to it – Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower!. Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower is a plant-based version of the classic spicy wings. This is the perfect recipe to help you kick-start and stick to those New Year’s Resolutions to eat healthier as this version is much lower in fat and calories. Good news. No less tasty. While there are a few spoons of oil and plant-based butter in the recipe, I’ve kept it to a minimum. For the Buffalo sauce, I used Chilula Hot Sauce, which has the perfect heat for me. Please feel free to use your favorite hot sauce. You can alter the amount added to suit your “spiciness” level as well.
