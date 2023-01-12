ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WCPO

Ohio EMA taking applications for Safe Room Rebate Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up to 75% of the cost to install or construct a safe room – up to a maximum of $4,875 to homeowners selected for the program.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Program Helps Ohioans Finance Energy Efficient Improvements

Faced with higher heating and cooling costs, many homeowners are searching for new ways to lower their energy bills. ECO-Link helps Ohioans finance projects that are geared toward improving the energy efficiency of their homes. Projects that may qualify for ECO-Link financing include window replacement, roofing, siding, heating and cooling...
The Center Square

Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio submitted to state legislature

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in 2021 by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, and signatures were submitted at the end of 2021. Due to disagreements about the timeline for submitting signatures and legislative consideration, the campaign filed a lawsuit against legislative leaders in...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Moonshine Could be Soon Legal in Ohio to Make, Consume, and Share

OHIO – A new bill aimed at changing the language around moonshine creation and consumption could be changed soon. Senate Bill 13 would allow any Ohioan 21 and older to make, drink and serve moonshine, as long as they don’t charge for it. Introduced by Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction), the legislation permits one person to make up to 100 gallons a year, but two or more people in one household could make 200 gallons.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
The Hill

What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak

A measles outbreak in Ohio is raising concerns about the spread of the disease and how a decline in vaccination rates among children might be leading to additional outbreaks. Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of Franklin County, according to Columbus Public Health. Most of…
COLUMBUS, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending

CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tougher distracted driving law to soon take effect in Ohio

OHIO — Right now, unless you’re under the age of 18, police officers across Ohio can’t pull you over simply because you’re on your phone while driving. But, a new distracted-driving law will soon change that. House Bill 283 was signed into law by Gov. Mike...
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio

Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
OHIO STATE
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)

Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
OHIO STATE
Kristen Walters

Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio

A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH

