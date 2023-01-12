Read full article on original website
WCPO
Ohio EMA taking applications for Safe Room Rebate Program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (EMA) announced applications are being accepted for the Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program starting Jan.16. The Ohio Safe Room Rebate Program provides a rebate to homeowners of up to 75% of the cost to install or construct a safe room – up to a maximum of $4,875 to homeowners selected for the program.
Huge mental health investment coming to Ohio
After making mental health a priority since taking office in early 2019, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed $175 million in mental health expenditures into law.
wvxu.org
Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association picks new leadership, gets ready for 2023 Farm Bill
The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association, otherwise known as OEFFA, recently announced its new executive director. The association prioritizes sustainable and organic agriculture, it holds agriculture conferences, certifies organic farms and serves as an advocacy institution for farming policy both at the state level and nationally. Rachel Tayse will...
wktn.com
Program Helps Ohioans Finance Energy Efficient Improvements
Faced with higher heating and cooling costs, many homeowners are searching for new ways to lower their energy bills. ECO-Link helps Ohioans finance projects that are geared toward improving the energy efficiency of their homes. Projects that may qualify for ECO-Link financing include window replacement, roofing, siding, heating and cooling...
The Center Square
Initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio submitted to state legislature
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) sent a letter to legislative leaders announcing that he is resubmitting to the Ohio General Assembly an indirect citizen-initiated measure to legalize the use of recreational marijuana for adults aged 21 and over. The initiative was originally filed in 2021 by the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, and signatures were submitted at the end of 2021. Due to disagreements about the timeline for submitting signatures and legislative consideration, the campaign filed a lawsuit against legislative leaders in...
sciotopost.com
Moonshine Could be Soon Legal in Ohio to Make, Consume, and Share
OHIO – A new bill aimed at changing the language around moonshine creation and consumption could be changed soon. Senate Bill 13 would allow any Ohioan 21 and older to make, drink and serve moonshine, as long as they don’t charge for it. Introduced by Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction), the legislation permits one person to make up to 100 gallons a year, but two or more people in one household could make 200 gallons.
WDTN
New workers to help with strain at Ohio dog pound
Mahoning County's Dog Warden is adding a few more employees, including a new full-time Deputy to help pick up strays and investigate abuse cases.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Cleveland.com
Cuyahoga County, other Northeast Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County and other Northast Ohio counties are classified yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was designated red for high COVID-19 spread last week, returned to yellow this week. In addition, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga,...
Multiple Ohio fire departments respond to heavy structure fire
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — A Saturday morning structure fire damaged a garage and two nearby homes in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy Fire Department says it responded to a heavily involved structure fire with two nearby exposures on Ohio Route 143 around 7:01 a.m. PFD says crews contained the fire within an hour after they […]
The Hill
What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak
A measles outbreak in Ohio is raising concerns about the spread of the disease and how a decline in vaccination rates among children might be leading to additional outbreaks. Eighty-five cases have been reported in Ohio as of Friday, mainly in Columbus and other parts of Franklin County, according to Columbus Public Health. Most of…
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohioans voice concern over SNAP emergency COVID benefits ending
CINCINNATI — Buying food could soon become a bigger challenge for the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Once the emergency assistance ends, payments will go back to pre-pandemic amounts. Senior citizens and people on fixed incomes are expected to be most impacted...
sciotopost.com
Fox 19
Ohio death row inmate Elwood Jones will be released on bond Saturday
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A man who sat on Ohio’s death row for almost three decades will be released Saturday after a judge ruled he didn’t get a fair trial and is eligible for bond, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. Elwood Jones, convicted of a murder...
spectrumnews1.com
Tougher distracted driving law to soon take effect in Ohio
OHIO — Right now, unless you’re under the age of 18, police officers across Ohio can’t pull you over simply because you’re on your phone while driving. But, a new distracted-driving law will soon change that. House Bill 283 was signed into law by Gov. Mike...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
allamericanatlas.com
21 Charming Small Towns in Ohio You Need to Visit (2023)
Known as the jewel of the Midwest, Ohio’s got a little something for everybody!. Cleveland is the place to be to see some of the country’s best sports teams and soak in the State’s heady mixture of culture, nature, and all-round good times, but the many charming small towns in Ohio offer a true glimpse into what make Ohioans tick.
Kristen Walters
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
Travel Maven
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
