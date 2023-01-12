ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bob the Builder
3d ago

China, Taiwan, Russia, Ukraine, IIran, Israel . Arrmageddon is approaching.

acee69
2d ago

no one will ever win when nukes go off. might as we play modern warfare, Nuke Town.theres subs, boats and planes everywhere and theyre unstoppable no matter anyones logics or theory..

Stacy Turner
3d ago

China's untested and undereducated army will prove to be a joke..

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal

Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn

CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
North Korea’s Kim sacks second most powerful military official

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has sacked the country’s second most powerful military official, in a major reshuffle that promoted twice the number of officials than in 2022.Pak Jong-chon, who oversaw and led the country’s unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022, “was recalled” and defence minister Ri Yong Gilice was installed as the new vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, according to state media KCNA.The vast reshuffle at the annual plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea last week included names of at least 53 that are expected to impact military and regional heads of party and government....
Cristoval Victorial

The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.

The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
5 places World War III could start in 2023

In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
