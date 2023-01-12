Read full article on original website
Bob the Builder
3d ago
China, Taiwan, Russia, Ukraine, IIran, Israel . Arrmageddon is approaching.
acee69
2d ago
no one will ever win when nukes go off. might as we play modern warfare, Nuke Town.theres subs, boats and planes everywhere and theyre unstoppable no matter anyones logics or theory..
Stacy Turner
3d ago
China's untested and undereducated army will prove to be a joke..
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill
China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
The U.S. Has a New Partner in the Fight Against China | Opinion
Tokyo just announced it will soon acquire the ability to destroy faraway targets with cruise missiles. This changes Japanese policy vis a vis the military.
Risk Of Nuclear War Increases As North Korea Pushes For Massive Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal
Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaPhoto byBlue House (Republic of Korea) via Wikimedia CommonsIt is barely the start of 2023 and already concerns are increasing again about North Korea. This past weekend, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered an “exponential” expansion of his country’s nuclear arsenal, as well as the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the mainland of the United States, all on the heels of another weapons launch. Unfortunately this move is not unexpected for those focused on the military policies of North Korea, as Kim has in the past repeatedly vowed to boost the quality and quantity of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal in order to counter what he calls hostility from the United States. Likely these latest tests and efforts at expanding his nuclear arsenal are a gambit by Kim to demonstrate his potential threat and thus win greater concessions for his regime and country in the future.
China could pull unprepared US military into conflict as ‘diversion tactic’ from Covid policy failure, experts warn
CHINA could pull an unprepared United States into a military conflict as a diversion to unrest at home sparked by their failed Covid policy, experts have warned. Nationalism is a key tool used by the ruling Chinese Communist Party to distract its population from unpopular policy, Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding (Ret) told The U.S. Sun.
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
North Korea’s Kim sacks second most powerful military official
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has sacked the country’s second most powerful military official, in a major reshuffle that promoted twice the number of officials than in 2022.Pak Jong-chon, who oversaw and led the country’s unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022, “was recalled” and defence minister Ri Yong Gilice was installed as the new vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, according to state media KCNA.The vast reshuffle at the annual plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea last week included names of at least 53 that are expected to impact military and regional heads of party and government....
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
The insane newly built U.S super advanced combat stealth drone, set to be game changing.
The newly built Boeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat, also known as the Airpower Teaming System (ATS), is by far the most advance military drone to this date. This new advanced drone created by The Boeing Company was also assisted by Australian government and Australian local industries. This advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has grabbed the attention of the United States government for its ability to provide low cost unmanned flight support to the U.S Air Force.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Chinese and US Fighter Jets Nearly Collide in South China Sea
The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when the Chinese People's Liberation...
Inside China’s apocalyptic ‘ghost cities’ where 65million homes lay deserted as Communist Party faces economic chaos
CHINA is awash with "ghost cities" where apartment blocks stand abandoned or mothballed with some 65million empty homes. The dystopian landscape of empty high-rises, expansive parks and grand monuments are the product of China's breakneck economic rise over the last 30 years. No economy has ever risen from the dust...
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Satellite images show Russia is growing its Arctic military bases, including ones near Europe, report says
Satellite images show work on radars and runways taking place at Russia's Arctic bases, CNN reported.
Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt
It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan, use 'salami tactics'
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
China's sea monster: The Fujian, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, set to enter trials
The Fujian puts the PLA Navy on par with supercarriers like the 100,000-ton US Nimitz-class ships and is 50% larger than China's two active carriers.
msn.com
Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises
Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
War game projects worst-case scenario for US in a war with China over Taiwan
According to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict, projected possible outcomes of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026. CNN's Oren Liebermann has more.
Business Insider
5 places World War III could start in 2023
In February 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine, starting the largest clash in Europe since World War II. The war has caused global ripples, raising the stakes of disputes that have smoldered for decades. These five simmering disputes pose the greatest risk of erupting into "World War III" in 2023. A 19FortyFive...
