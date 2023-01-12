ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Is Headlined By Zach LaVine

The Indiana Pacers have exceeded expectations so far this NBA season with the individual brilliance of Tyrese Haliburton playing an important role. The Pacers are currently on a three-game losing streak after Haliburton suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. It’s become all the more apparent that he could use a volume-scoring co-star on the wing to shoulder the load when he’s out, but also alongside each other.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Warriors Trade Is Headlined By DeMar DeRozan

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a successful NBA title run, but they could use some help at the trade deadline in order to defend it. Stephen Curry is relied on significantly to set the tone for the Warriors’ offense. His shooting gravity is instrumental in putting the defense out of rotation to create needed advantages for his teammates. What if he had more of a creator on the wing?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NBA Analysis Network

This Suns-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma

Nobody said building an NBA champion was easy. If they did, they were lying. There are franchises in this league that have never won the championship. If your team last won a ring in the 90s, consider yourself lucky. On the other hand, the Washington Wizards haven’t had that fortune....
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Magic Trade Features Mo Bamba

If you had a time machine, what would you do with it? Personally, we’d like to show an NBA fan from the 80s today’s product. You could change the world. At the same time, you could have a lot of fun just messing with people. The possibilities would be limitless. For those fans in the 80s, their minds would be absolutely blown after being shown how today’s game is played. Why are these big men shooting threes?
ORLANDO, FL
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Features Chris Duarte

When an NBA player has a promising rookie season, their team is happy. Who doesn’t like to get off to a good start?. At the same time, a quality rookie season can be a false promise. Sometimes, a player sets a certain standard as a rookie, and they spend the rest of their career failing to exceed it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Pistons Trade Features Obi Toppin

If you’re a rebuilding team in the modern NBA, you’re probably concerned with landing first-round picks in any transaction. After all, you’ve got to keep up. The Oklahoma City Thunder have a historic amount of draft capital. The New Orleans Pelicans have their own stockpile, and the Houston Rockets control the Brooklyn Nets’ draft through to 2027.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Features Tim Hardaway Jr.

It’s one thing to want something. Being willing and able to pay the cost to get it is a whole different thing. NBA teams usually do, too. In all likelihood, you’ve got a breaking point. If you’re a billionaire, congratulations. Otherwise, you probably have a price point that you’d deem too expensive.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

