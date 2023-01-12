Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT replacing Pender County bridge over Crooked Run
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT is replacing a bridge in Pender County. The bridge runs along NC 11 over Crooked Run. It was built in 1962 and needs to be replaced, according to the NCDOT. S & C Construction of Wilmington was awarded a $1.9 million contract...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Letter details departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning new details on the departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director, Ed Conrow. Conrow was terminated on October 13th. A dismissal letter dated that day says, “there have been multiple occurrences when Conrow has been out of the office on leave...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cameron Art Museum gives ‘Black Lives Do Matter” display new home
WILMINTON, NC (WWAY)– A familiar Wilmington message display found its permanent home over the weekend. The Cameron Art Museum partnered with the Eighteen Forward Arts Collective to present “Black Lives Do Matter at CAM”; an 18-letter installation displayed on the museum grounds. As part of the exhibit’s...
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
cbs17
Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
carolinacoastonline.com
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days. In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to...
WECT
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Full Court Press January 13, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The halfway point of the season is here. We have highlights from fourteen matchups from Friday night.
wcti12.com
One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Duplin County
DUPLIN COUNTY — The Faison Fire & Rescue Department responded to a crash with a pinned-in person. It happened on Giddensville Road. One patient was extricated in 20 minutes and transported to a nearby landing zone to be airlifted by Eastcare to ECU Health. The extent of injuries is...
WECT
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local Martin Luther King Jr. events happening through Monday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country. To commemorate the holiday, there are numerous events being held across the Cape Fear this weekend and on Monday. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th. New Hanover County NAACP MLK Jr. Breakfast. 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
WECT
Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet pickup...
WRAL
16-year-old killed in fiery single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old in Sampson County died Saturday after a crash near Clinton. State troopers told WRAL News 16-year-old Aaron Inestroza died in a single-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Beulah Road. Inestroza was reportedly driving south at a high rate of speed when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the...
CAUGHT: NC felon arrested for having guns, shooting into building, sheriff says
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office caught a felon who was on the run for charges from a shooting incident in 2022.
WECT
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
