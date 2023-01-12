ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT replacing Pender County bridge over Crooked Run

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NCDOT is replacing a bridge in Pender County. The bridge runs along NC 11 over Crooked Run. It was built in 1962 and needs to be replaced, according to the NCDOT. S & C Construction of Wilmington was awarded a $1.9 million contract...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cameron Art Museum gives ‘Black Lives Do Matter” display new home

WILMINTON, NC (WWAY)– A familiar Wilmington message display found its permanent home over the weekend. The Cameron Art Museum partnered with the Eighteen Forward Arts Collective to present “Black Lives Do Matter at CAM”; an 18-letter installation displayed on the museum grounds. As part of the exhibit’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Riverwalk in running for best in the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Riverwalk is once again in the running for best Riverwalk in the country. It’s part of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice awards. Wilmington placed 3rd in 2022, coming in 2nd in 2021. The only time Wilmington has come out...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Clinton Police Department warns residents of hoodie scam

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clinton Police Department is warning residents of a hoodie scam. On Saturday, police said they are aware of a scam that was sent out by a text message to several people. The text message offers $10 off a Clinton Police Department hoodie and includes a false link to order from a website.
CLINTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
LELAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11

Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Annual MLK parade returns to Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Keeping Doctor Martin Luther King Jr’s dream alive. That’s what many across the US, and right here in Southeastern North Carolina will be trying to do over the next few days. In the Port City, crowds will gather in Downtown Wilmington on Monday to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Full Court Press January 13, 2022

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The halfway point of the season is here. We have highlights from fourteen matchups from Friday night.
LELAND, NC
wcti12.com

One person airlifted to hospital after crash in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY — The Faison Fire & Rescue Department responded to a crash with a pinned-in person. It happened on Giddensville Road. One patient was extricated in 20 minutes and transported to a nearby landing zone to be airlifted by Eastcare to ECU Health. The extent of injuries is...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local Martin Luther King Jr. events happening through Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the country. To commemorate the holiday, there are numerous events being held across the Cape Fear this weekend and on Monday. SATURDAY, JANUARY 14th. New Hanover County NAACP MLK Jr. Breakfast. 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet pickup...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

16-year-old killed in fiery single-vehicle crash

A 16-year-old in Sampson County died Saturday after a crash near Clinton. State troopers told WRAL News 16-year-old Aaron Inestroza died in a single-vehicle crash just before 6 p.m. on Beulah Road. Inestroza was reportedly driving south at a high rate of speed when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy