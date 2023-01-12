ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers

Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hoopsrumors.com

Celtics Notes: Udoka, Mazzulla, Pritchard, Jackson, White

The Celtics continue to hope their coaching situation resolves itself with Ime Udoka landing another job, but a rival general manager tells Steve Bullpett of Heavy that may not be likely. Although Boston is expected to keep Joe Mazzulla in place beyond this season, he’s still technically the interim coach. Udoka’s suspension for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate will expire June 30, and the team may have to negotiate a settlement to keep both Udoka and Mazzulla happy.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Anderson Varejao, Donovan Mitchell

On Thursday, he did what he always did while with Cleveland. He entered the game, for the first time since December 2021, and made a difference. Rubio calmed down the offense, created shots for others, and hit a couple biggie himself. All of it took 10 minutes, before trainer Steve Spiro informed coach J.B. Bickerstaff that it was time for Rubio’s time for the night was up.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz?

Jordan Clarkson could become a free agent after the season, and he reportedly is hoping to leave the Utah Jazz sooner than that. Former Salt Lake City radio host Tim Montemayor tweeted on Thursday about Clarkson’s situation with the Jazz. He reported that Clarkson is hoping to be traded if he and the Jazz cannot... The post Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
OnlyHomers

New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star

The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
