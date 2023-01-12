Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Massachusetts?Ted RiversMassachusetts State
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Buying a Home in BostonThe Fiction AddictionBoston, MA
"The Embrace" commemorates the Kings' love and suffering in the city where they met.Sherif SaadBoston, MA
Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant draws hilarious $100 million reaction from Andre Iguodala
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.
Detroit Pistons: Proposed mega-deal with the Los Angeles Lakers
Until the February trade deadline is here, the Detroit Pistons will continue to be mentioned in trade rumors involving Bojan Bogdanovic. The Bogdanovic trade rumors have touched just about every contender (and some pretenders), as we’ve heard about the Bucks, Suns, Mavericks, Hawks and Lakers among others. This may...
Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tiger Woods Was Advised To Stay Away From Michael Jordan By His Lawyer In 1996
The legendary Tiger Woods was once told by his lawyer to stay away from Michael Jordan in 1996.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Magic Johnson Explains Why He Turned Down Stocks From Nike That Is Worth $5 Billion Today
Magic Johnson missed out on a huge opportunity with Nike, which is worth $5 billion right now.
Make This Trade? The Golden State Warriors Could Save This Player's Career
Cam Reddish has fallen out of the rotation for the New York Knicks, and I think the Golden State Warriors should consider trading for him.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Want To Trade Derrick Rose, But Only If They Can Send Him To A Contender
The Knicks are willing to move Derrick Rose, but there's a catch.
'Direct shot': Monty Williams responds to Jae Crowder's 'hurt' comments about Suns coaches
MINNEAPOLIS – Jae Crowder expressed his disappointment with Phoenix Suns coaches during an interview with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes Crowder has yet to be traded and the NBA trade deadline is Feb. 9. “I’m confused and hurt my coaches didn’t appreciate the things I brought to our team and organization,” Crowder said. “And...
BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Atlanta Hawks are waiving Jarrett Culver.
hoopsrumors.com
Celtics Notes: Udoka, Mazzulla, Pritchard, Jackson, White
The Celtics continue to hope their coaching situation resolves itself with Ime Udoka landing another job, but a rival general manager tells Steve Bullpett of Heavy that may not be likely. Although Boston is expected to keep Joe Mazzulla in place beyond this season, he’s still technically the interim coach. Udoka’s suspension for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate will expire June 30, and the team may have to negotiate a settlement to keep both Udoka and Mazzulla happy.
The Perfect Trade Package For The Los Angeles Lakers: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma, And Will Barton For Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, And Both First-Round Picks
Lakers could re-unite with Kyle Kumza in blockbuster trade deal.
Yardbarker
Cavs Notes: Ricky Rubio, Anderson Varejao, Donovan Mitchell
On Thursday, he did what he always did while with Cleveland. He entered the game, for the first time since December 2021, and made a difference. Rubio calmed down the offense, created shots for others, and hit a couple biggie himself. All of it took 10 minutes, before trainer Steve Spiro informed coach J.B. Bickerstaff that it was time for Rubio’s time for the night was up.
Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz?
Jordan Clarkson could become a free agent after the season, and he reportedly is hoping to leave the Utah Jazz sooner than that. Former Salt Lake City radio host Tim Montemayor tweeted on Thursday about Clarkson’s situation with the Jazz. He reported that Clarkson is hoping to be traded if he and the Jazz cannot... The post Jordan Clarkson hoping for trade from Jazz? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-Star
The New York Mets have had a busy offseason, and just recently lost out on a major signing of Carlos Correa due to a failed physical. However, their big signing this offseason did involve signing pitcher Justin Verlander to a 2-year $86.7 million contract that includes a $35 million vesting option in 2025.
Charles Barkley hilariously roasts Jaylen Brown's fashion statement in the Boston Celtics win over the Brooklyn Nets -"That is not a man's sweater"
Bane believes he would definitely be able to beat Clarkson in a fight, labeling Clarkson as a guy who is all bark and no bite
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested In Trading For Veteran Pistons Frontcourt Pieces
Good news for Lakers fans.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Have Discussed A Trade Featuring Bojan Bogdanovic And Nerlens Noel
Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considering a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
