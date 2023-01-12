Statue Row at Gallagher Way honors the most beloved Cubs Hall of Famers in the long and storied franchise history of the Cubs. As you may recall from my reconnaissance from the days before the Fergie Jenkins statue was unveiled, there are two extra bases for statues on either end of Statue Row. I’ve speculated a bit about who those statues could be, but this morning during the Ricketts family panel at Cubs Convention, we got a partial answer. One of those statue bases will belong to Ryne Sandberg, the legendary Cubs second baseman who won a Most Valuable Player award in 1984 on his way to Cooperstown.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO