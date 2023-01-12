Read full article on original website
Cubs Sign Three Top-20 International Prospects
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly signed three top-20 prospects on international signing day.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs avoid arbitration with Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal (updated)
Four Cubs went down to Friday’s deadline unsigned, and three of them have signed:. I’ve been waiting around all day for news on Ian Happ and there... hasn’t been any, which is quite interesting. The deadline for arbitration figures to be submitted was early this afternoon — who knows? Maybe Happ and the Cubs are working out a contract extension. But I thought I’d post this now and whatever news there is about Happ can be published later.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Ryne Sandberg will get the next statue in Gallagher Way
Statue Row at Gallagher Way honors the most beloved Cubs Hall of Famers in the long and storied franchise history of the Cubs. As you may recall from my reconnaissance from the days before the Fergie Jenkins statue was unveiled, there are two extra bases for statues on either end of Statue Row. I’ve speculated a bit about who those statues could be, but this morning during the Ricketts family panel at Cubs Convention, we got a partial answer. One of those statue bases will belong to Ryne Sandberg, the legendary Cubs second baseman who won a Most Valuable Player award in 1984 on his way to Cooperstown.
On Tap Sports Net
Cubs Avoid Arbitration with Players on Day 1 of Cubs Convention
The Cubs are avoiding arbitration with a hand full of players as Cubs Convention gets set to open up at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.
OnlyHomers
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Video: Bulls Point Guard Lonzo Ball Is Finally Back On The Court
Lonzo Ball seen back on the court in encouraging new video.
OnlyHomers
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The Ricketts family panel returns to the Cubs Convention
Cole Wright hosted a conversation with Tom and Laura Ricketts to kick off Day 2 of the 2023 Cubs Convention. Whoever was booing Tom during the Opening Ceremony must have slept in on Saturday morning, because there was only applause in the sparser crowd as the conversation kicked off at 9 a.m. There was a lot of speculation about whether this panel would return after it was removed from the 2020 convention, but to the Ricketts’ credit it was brought back and included a decent number of questions from fans.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ long con
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. The Cubs signed Eric Hosmer for a year and...
Chicago Bulls Make A Roster Move On Saturday
The Chicago Bulls assigned rookie guard Dalen Terry to the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League on Saturday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 8
This post continues the saga of the 1911 Cubs, as seen through the eyes and pen of Charles Dryden, "the Mark Twain of Baseball," who covered the team for the Chicago Examiner. Dryden had spent spring training and the early part of the season covering the White Sox. By June...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins took questions from fans Saturday morning at Cubs Con
The first appearance of Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins at Cubs Convention wasn’t their panel on Saturday morning, it was at Ryan Dempster’s recording of “Off the Mound” on Marquee Sports Network Friday night. What was striking about Dempster’s interview was the decision to frame the 2023 offseason as a series of wins. That the Cubs front office had somehow navigated a masterful offseason, where all of their targets signed with the Cubs.
On Tap Sports Net
Cubs Sign Trio of Top International Free Agents
The Chicago Cubs signed a trio of top International free agents, highlighted by the 6th-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, Derniche Valdez.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Future so bright
I don’t know about you, but this time of year, especially right now, I start getting very excited about the future. Maybe it’s because of how cold it is (even though it’s unseasonably nice where I live, it’s still pretty darned cold) I start thinking about warmer weather, which naturally makes me think of spring, and spring training.
Cubs' Nico Hoerner says move back to 2B is 'not an issue'
Nico Hoerner is returning to second base with the Chicago Cubs after the team signed Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson to a $177 million, seven-year contract last month
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Chicago Cubs news: Cubs sign Trey Mancini
The Cubs made news tonight as they agreed to terms with one of the best remaining free agents, first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini. The right-handed hitting slugger signed a two-year deal for $14 million. Mancini, who turns 31 in March, spent most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, who drafted...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
An unconventional Cubs Convention: Fans, friendship and love for a baseball team
I am a part of the greatest community in the world: I am a Cubs fan. Cubs fans can be from anywhere and can be anyone. You can be a part of any religion, race, or gender and the bond that ties us all together is a love of the Chicago Cubs. Whether you’re an autograph hound, a fantasy league stats nerd, gear head, or inebriated bleacher bum karaoke singer, there is a place for you at Cubs Convention.
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
