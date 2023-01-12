ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs avoid arbitration with Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal (updated)

Four Cubs went down to Friday’s deadline unsigned, and three of them have signed:. I’ve been waiting around all day for news on Ian Happ and there... hasn’t been any, which is quite interesting. The deadline for arbitration figures to be submitted was early this afternoon — who knows? Maybe Happ and the Cubs are working out a contract extension. But I thought I’d post this now and whatever news there is about Happ can be published later.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Ryne Sandberg will get the next statue in Gallagher Way

Statue Row at Gallagher Way honors the most beloved Cubs Hall of Famers in the long and storied franchise history of the Cubs. As you may recall from my reconnaissance from the days before the Fergie Jenkins statue was unveiled, there are two extra bases for statues on either end of Statue Row. I’ve speculated a bit about who those statues could be, but this morning during the Ricketts family panel at Cubs Convention, we got a partial answer. One of those statue bases will belong to Ryne Sandberg, the legendary Cubs second baseman who won a Most Valuable Player award in 1984 on his way to Cooperstown.
CHICAGO, IL
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The Ricketts family panel returns to the Cubs Convention

Cole Wright hosted a conversation with Tom and Laura Ricketts to kick off Day 2 of the 2023 Cubs Convention. Whoever was booing Tom during the Opening Ceremony must have slept in on Saturday morning, because there was only applause in the sparser crowd as the conversation kicked off at 9 a.m. There was a lot of speculation about whether this panel would return after it was removed from the 2020 convention, but to the Ricketts’ credit it was brought back and included a decent number of questions from fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ long con

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. The Cubs signed Eric Hosmer for a year and...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball's 'Twain' at the Examiner, Part 8

This post continues the saga of the 1911 Cubs, as seen through the eyes and pen of Charles Dryden, "the Mark Twain of Baseball," who covered the team for the Chicago Examiner. Dryden had spent spring training and the early part of the season covering the White Sox. By June...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins took questions from fans Saturday morning at Cubs Con

The first appearance of Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins at Cubs Convention wasn’t their panel on Saturday morning, it was at Ryan Dempster’s recording of “Off the Mound” on Marquee Sports Network Friday night. What was striking about Dempster’s interview was the decision to frame the 2023 offseason as a series of wins. That the Cubs front office had somehow navigated a masterful offseason, where all of their targets signed with the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Future so bright

I don’t know about you, but this time of year, especially right now, I start getting very excited about the future. Maybe it’s because of how cold it is (even though it’s unseasonably nice where I live, it’s still pretty darned cold) I start thinking about warmer weather, which naturally makes me think of spring, and spring training.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs news: Cubs sign Trey Mancini

The Cubs made news tonight as they agreed to terms with one of the best remaining free agents, first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini. The right-handed hitting slugger signed a two-year deal for $14 million. Mancini, who turns 31 in March, spent most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles, who drafted...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

An unconventional Cubs Convention: Fans, friendship and love for a baseball team

I am a part of the greatest community in the world: I am a Cubs fan. Cubs fans can be from anywhere and can be anyone. You can be a part of any religion, race, or gender and the bond that ties us all together is a love of the Chicago Cubs. Whether you’re an autograph hound, a fantasy league stats nerd, gear head, or inebriated bleacher bum karaoke singer, there is a place for you at Cubs Convention.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy