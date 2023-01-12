There are a lot of places to eat in Las Vegas and with everyone competing for your attention… This restaurant has stepped outside of the box or shall we say garden?. Tao Asian Bistro, located inside the Venetian Las Vegas, has a Potted Carrot Cake on their menu and you can order it to eat. Now whether you’re a carrot cake fan or not is another discussion but this dessert is worth checking out. This does not surprise us though as Tao is known for creating extra glamourous desserts. Their recent Holiday Fortune Cookie was decadent and very beautiful.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO