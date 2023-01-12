ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Nearly 1,000 Desert Springs Hospital Employees To Be Laid Off

After more than fifty years serving our community, Desert Springs Hospital has announced that they are discontinuing all in-patient services and laying off close to one thousand employees. According to an article written by Brett Forrest on News3LV.com, officials made the announcement on Tuesday, January 10th, which detailed their plans...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Potted Plant ‘Dessert’ In Vegas Makes Perfect Instagram-able Moment

There are a lot of places to eat in Las Vegas and with everyone competing for your attention… This restaurant has stepped outside of the box or shall we say garden?. Tao Asian Bistro, located inside the Venetian Las Vegas, has a Potted Carrot Cake on their menu and you can order it to eat. Now whether you’re a carrot cake fan or not is another discussion but this dessert is worth checking out. This does not surprise us though as Tao is known for creating extra glamourous desserts. Their recent Holiday Fortune Cookie was decadent and very beautiful.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Win Tickets To See Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band In Las Vegas

Ringo Starr is truly a legend. His artistry and iconic legacy to the music industry has left lasting impressions upon different generations!. Well, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band are coming to Las Vegas to give us a performance of a lifetime! Starr and his band will be coming to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on May 24, 26 and 27. This Memorial Day weekend will be one to remember with this concert, which is truly a bucket-list event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Police Arrest Man, 27, Who Killed Las Vegas Tow Employee (Photo)

The towing business can be dangerous and unpredictable. And the crime committed on Tuesday once again illustrates the dangers of working in the towing industry. A Las Vegas tow incident ended up with one person dead and another arrested. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection...
LAS VEGAS, NV

