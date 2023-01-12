Read full article on original website
No threats or incidents reported before Southampton game - Police
No threats towards Everton’s board of directors were reported before Saturday’s game against Southampton, Merseyside Police have confirmed. Everton released a statement two hours before kick-off confirming that the club’s board would not be attending the game because of a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”.
Leicester Women: Match Report Leicester 3 - 0 Brighton
The first league match of 2023 saw the Foxes take on Brighton at King Power Stadium. Earlier in the week the Foxes won their Continental Cup match against Championship side Sunderland with a 5-0 victory. Leicester will hope to continue with the goals as Brighton are directly above them in the table, and they can’t afford to come away from this match pointless. Both teams newly have appointed managers, with Kirk replacing Bedford before the holidays and Jens Scheuer making his debut for Brighton.
