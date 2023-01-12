ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
247Sports

The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Deion Sanders explains viral message to Colorado players: Coach must 'change the people' to build new culture

Deion Sanders is on a mission to pull off a rapid turnaround in his first season at Colorado, and the NFL legend says overhauling the roster is the only way to change the culture in Boulder. Sanders went viral in December after he was seen warning Colorado players in a team meeting that many could be without a spot on the roster in 2023, and Sanders stands by that message. Sanders recently addressed the video during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, and maintained honesty is a priority with players from a 2022 roster that won just a single game.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

What appointing Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator means for Ohio State

Perhaps the most important news of the offseason for Ohio State, at least so far, came on Friday when head coach Ryan Day announced changes to his staff. In addition to adding run game coordinator to offensive line coach Justin Frye's duties and officially appointing Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach, the Buckeyes announced Brian Hartline has taken on the offensive coordinator title, along with his duties as the Scarlet and Gray's wide receiver coach.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Alabama basketball's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge

Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Sunday morning. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

FINAL: Texas A&M 94 - Carolina 53

The South Carolina basketball team is coming off of one of its biggest wins of the season leading Kentucky wire-to-wire at Rupp Arena. Now, the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) welcome Texas A&M to the Colonial Life Arena looking to get back to even in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) come into the game on a five-game winning streak with an 18-point victory against Missouri as its last game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

