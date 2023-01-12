Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Announced as Temporarily Closed, Will Not Be Reopening and is Now Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
The Best TV Shows Set in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!JourneyswithsteveCleveland, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
Related
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Gators QB signee Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to meet drop/add deadline
Despite the University of Florida's admissions office closing at 5 p.m. Friday, Pittsburg (CA) quarterback Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to register for classes at the university for the spring semester, according to UF's undergraduate admissions website. Rashada was expected to enroll early as the prize of Florida's 2023...
Country’s No. 8 QB says he is ‘most definitely’ interested in Ohio State
One of the country's top 2024 quarterbacks tells Bucknuts he is definitely interested in Ohio State.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Ed Reed: 'Prime Was Not Wrong' and HBCU Administrators Have 'Broken Mentalities'
Reed expressed frustration with the state of HBCUs and their athletic departments in a recent video on Tik Tok.
Mitch Barnhart clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball
An explosive new report from The Athletic's Kyle Tucker this week painted UK Athletics as a model of dysfunction behind the scenes, claiming, among other things, that head coach John Calipari had raised $30 million in private funds for a new basketball practice facility only to have it blocked by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the ...
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Deion Sanders explains viral message to Colorado players: Coach must 'change the people' to build new culture
Deion Sanders is on a mission to pull off a rapid turnaround in his first season at Colorado, and the NFL legend says overhauling the roster is the only way to change the culture in Boulder. Sanders went viral in December after he was seen warning Colorado players in a team meeting that many could be without a spot on the roster in 2023, and Sanders stands by that message. Sanders recently addressed the video during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, and maintained honesty is a priority with players from a 2022 roster that won just a single game.
Video: Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava talks early enrollment at Poly Bowl check-in
We had a chance to catch up with Tennessee quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava during the Polynesian Bowl check-in earlier today. Iamaleava is the rare player who not only early enrolled at Tennessee, he has already been able to practice with the team during the Vols Bowl prep. He's a gifted signal...
Recruiting Trail Tidbit: Odell Haggins checks on Colorado DL commitment
Florida State defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins made his way to check in on Valdosta (Ga.) four-star junior defensive lineman Omar White. The mammoth defensive tackle from South Georgia committed to Colorado on the day after Christmas. White has long held an offer from the Seminoles. He has also previously...
What appointing Brian Hartline as offensive coordinator means for Ohio State
Perhaps the most important news of the offseason for Ohio State, at least so far, came on Friday when head coach Ryan Day announced changes to his staff. In addition to adding run game coordinator to offensive line coach Justin Frye's duties and officially appointing Keenan Bailey to tight ends coach, the Buckeyes announced Brian Hartline has taken on the offensive coordinator title, along with his duties as the Scarlet and Gray's wide receiver coach.
Alabama basketball's Darius Miles arrested on capital murder charge
Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles has been charged with capital murder. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala., early Sunday morning. Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police responded to reports of a shooting on University Boulevard at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning. At 11:30 a.m., the victim, a 23-year-old female, had died, according to Captain Jack Kennedy.
Rival Reaction: Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses Indiana's 63-45 win
Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard discusses the Indiana 63-45 win over the Badgers. The win snapped IU's three-game losing streak. The Hoosiers are now 11-7 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Also, Badger players Connor Essegian and Steven Crowl talk about the game, and what they saw.
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
Robert Beal tells Georgia football goodbye, prepares for 2023 NFL Draft
This past offseason, Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal decided to come back to Athens for a fifth year as a Bulldog. Now, with his professional aspirations drawing closer, Beal announced on Friday that he will now prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. "To the fans, students, faculty, and staff at...
FINAL: Texas A&M 94 - Carolina 53
The South Carolina basketball team is coming off of one of its biggest wins of the season leading Kentucky wire-to-wire at Rupp Arena. Now, the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) welcome Texas A&M to the Colonial Life Arena looking to get back to even in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) come into the game on a five-game winning streak with an 18-point victory against Missouri as its last game.
Former elite recruit Smoke Bouie announces transfer destination
Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Smoke Bouie has transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bouie was once committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia during his time in high school. During Bouie’s freshman season at Texas A&M, he recorded four total tackles and played in seven games for the Aggies. Bouie announced he was entering the transfer portal via Instagram.
Comments / 0