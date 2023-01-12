ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

Thousands of Israelis have attended a protest against the Netanyahu government

TEL AVIV, Israel — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
New York Post

Trump mocks Biden over document scandal, says ‘I have INFO on everyone!’

Former President Donald Trump blasted his successor Monday for storing classified documents in a “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured” garage, months after officials discovered a trove of top-secret files at the 45th president’s own home. The 76-year-old Trump bragged that the files the feds seized from Mar-a-Lago this past summer were better protected than the ones found in Biden’s Delaware house because Trump’s resort was more secure. “The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage,” Trump wrote on his Truth...
WILMINGTON, NC
Reuters

British government to block Scottish gender reform law

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law.
KVCR NEWS

Anti-Defamation League survey finds a spike in antisemitic beliefs

The percentage of Americans who believe in a number of antisemitic tropes has spiked in the past three years, according to the results of an Anti-Defamation League survey released Thursday. ADL leaders say years of antisemitic rhetoric from former President Donald Trump, along with emboldened violent extremism and lax social...
KVCR NEWS

In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society

Jafar Panahi is one of the world's great filmmakers, and certainly one of the bravest. He emerged in the mid-'90s and early 2000s with dramas like The Circle and Crimson Gold, which took bold aim at class and gender divisions in contemporary Iranian society. In 2010 the authorities charged Panahi...
KVCR NEWS

How Cusica Fest is trying to rebuild the Venezuelan music industry

Growing up in Caracas, Venezuela, Devendra Banhart remembers flipping on the television and watching the failed coup attempt led by Hugo Chávez in 1992. "There it was, these two people holding [firearms] and saying, 'We're taking over the country,' " he says. Banhart moved to the U.S. not long...
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy