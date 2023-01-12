Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of Israelis have attended a protest against the Netanyahu government
TEL AVIV, Israel — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in central Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government to overhaul the legal system and weaken the Supreme Court — a step that critics say will destroy the country's democratic system of checks and balances.
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
Trump mocks Biden over document scandal, says ‘I have INFO on everyone!’
Former President Donald Trump blasted his successor Monday for storing classified documents in a “flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured” garage, months after officials discovered a trove of top-secret files at the 45th president’s own home. The 76-year-old Trump bragged that the files the feds seized from Mar-a-Lago this past summer were better protected than the ones found in Biden’s Delaware house because Trump’s resort was more secure. “The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage,” Trump wrote on his Truth...
DeSantis's 2024 rivals waiting for him to 'screw up or fade': GOP strategist
A Republican strategist is suggesting the lack of declared GOP presidential candidates likely has to do with one of the presumed front-runners.
British government to block Scottish gender reform law
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law.
Democrats push for Bolsonaro to be booted from the U.S. as Brazil investigates riots
BRASÍLIA, Brazil — Less than two weeks on the job, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces an incredible challenge: the aftermath of the most serious assault on the country's institutions since its return to democracy from dictatorship in the 1980s. Now his government is widening...
German court tries to force COVID vaccine on Holocaust survivor
Inna Zhvanetskaya, an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor, faced a German court order requiring her to get a COVID-19 shot against her will, before a regional court reversed.
Security underpins U.S. ties with Gulf states like Saudi Arabia. But tensions linger
DUBAI — As the war in Ukraine grinds on, the United States is looking internationally to partners to weaken Russia's influence. It's also seeking to blunt China's growing reach. In the Mideast, President Joe Biden has reached out to Gulf allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and...
A 'wolf warrior' is sidelined, as China softens its approach on the world stage
As a foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was one of the most prominent official voices of the Chinese government for the past three years. He was also the unofficial poster-child for "wolf warrior diplomacy" — a sharp-tongued, combative approach that brought the rhetorical fight to China's critics and rivals.
Jurors in the Proud Boys trial hear the start of the seditious conspiracy case
A federal prosecutor told jurors in the seditious conspiracy case against members of the far-right Proud Boys group that the defendants mobilized "and took aim at the heart of our democracy" on Jan. 6, 2021. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough described Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio as "leader of the...
Anti-Defamation League survey finds a spike in antisemitic beliefs
The percentage of Americans who believe in a number of antisemitic tropes has spiked in the past three years, according to the results of an Anti-Defamation League survey released Thursday. ADL leaders say years of antisemitic rhetoric from former President Donald Trump, along with emboldened violent extremism and lax social...
Antigovernment protests spread across Peru and near tourist draw of Machu Picchu
LIMA, Peru — Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's government that have left 48 people dead since they began a month ago spread through the south of the Andean country on Wednesday with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco. Health officials in Cusco said 37 civilians...
Amid abortion bans, Muslim Americans turn back to their faith's ruling on abortion
Since the Supreme Court's decision to end the constitutional right to abortion last year, some Muslims in America have turned to their faith to gain a better understanding on a key question - what exactly does Islam say about abortion? NPR's Linah Mohammad reports. LINAH MOHAMMAD, BYLINE: Eman Abdelhadi had...
In 'No Bears', a banned filmmaker takes bold aim at Iranian society
Jafar Panahi is one of the world's great filmmakers, and certainly one of the bravest. He emerged in the mid-'90s and early 2000s with dramas like The Circle and Crimson Gold, which took bold aim at class and gender divisions in contemporary Iranian society. In 2010 the authorities charged Panahi...
How Cusica Fest is trying to rebuild the Venezuelan music industry
Growing up in Caracas, Venezuela, Devendra Banhart remembers flipping on the television and watching the failed coup attempt led by Hugo Chávez in 1992. "There it was, these two people holding [firearms] and saying, 'We're taking over the country,' " he says. Banhart moved to the U.S. not long...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0