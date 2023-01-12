Read full article on original website
fox17.com
CODE RED WEATHER: Wednesday storms could bring wind, hail, spin-up tornado to Midstate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather Alert for possible severe storms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning across Middle Tennessee. Chief Meteorologist Katy Morgan says the timing looks to be from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday. The low-end severe weather event...
katcountry989.com
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
‘Emergency’ bridge repair closes lane of I-81 near Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A section of Interstate 81 is down to one lane near Bristol, Virginia due to emergency bridge repairs. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), crews are repairing the deck of the northbound I-81 bridge over Old Dominion Road at mile marker 9.1. The right lane is expected to remain […]
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning
SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
Tracking the Wednesday night-Thursday winter storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking Wednesday night's winter storm and how much snow the Twin Cities should expect. More on the January rain and how frequent that is becoming and the mild temps throughout the month.
wvlt.tv
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol closed Newfound Gap Road near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line after heavy snow Monday. The closure was first reported on TDOT’s Smartway traffic map, and park officials confirmed the closure to WVLT News. At the time, both the north and southbound sides of the road were closed. Traffic was being diverted to alternate routes.
Snow falls in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
Idaho8.com
Snow showers dry up heading into Monday
TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue into the early evening hours tonight before becoming more isolated towards the Upper Snake River Plain and western WY in the late night hours. An additional inch or two is expected from the remaining snow showers tonight across the Upper Snake and western WY. Winds should be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get into the lower 20's.
Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
Chester County Independent
Green mountain license plate expired in state of Tennessee
Tennessee has a license plate that was issued in 2022 after a new design was launched. Local County Clerks are reminding residents the traditional license plate with a green mountain range in the background expired as of Tuesday, Jan. 3. Law enforcement agencies are also issuing warnings to residents that the license plate is expired and they will be on the lookout for the new plates.
Winter weather advisory: Light snow possible in North Georgia tonight
On the heels of deadly tornadoes and severe storms, parts of Georgia are now facing the possibility of winter weather after a cold front ripped through the state last night. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North Georgia, primarily for the north Georgia mountains, where light snow could accumulate up to two inches in the highest elevations, with a dusting to a half inch for other locations.
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
Woman injured after falling on waterfall hiking trail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been rescued after falling on a waterfall hiking trail in Butler, Tennessee. The rescue happened at Twisting Falls in the Elk Mills area of Carter County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Carter County Rescue coordinator John Burleson told News Channel 11 the woman was in her mid-60s, […]
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches
East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
Kingsport Times-News
Winter trout stocking continues in Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumed in early January at selected locations as the New Year began and will continue through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries...
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
