Read full article on original website
Related
CNN
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
SFGate
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
SFGate
Former Building Inspection Commission President Pleads Guilty To Fraud, Tax Evasion
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The former president of San Francisco Building Inspection Commission pleaded guilty Friday to multiple counts of bank fraud, honest services fraud and evading taxes on more than $1.6 million in unreported income. The plea resolves charges made in multiple federal indictments pending against Rodrigo Santos, 64, according...
Comments / 0