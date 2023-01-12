Read full article on original website
Donation would help build new concession stand, restroom
HARTINGTON — Hartington City Councilman Roman Sudbeck told Council members that the baseball-softball-soccer complex could soon get a new concession stand and restroom facility. Sudbeck said an individual has approached him about donating up to $40,000 for such a facility. The donation and some of the funds from the...
Feilmeier reads “1,000 Books before Kindergarten”
HARTINGTON - Jordy Feilmeier, daughter of Je and Taylor Feil - meier, Hartington, received a medal, certificate of completion, her final prize and a free book from the library for completing 1,000 books before Kindergarten. Jordy will attend Kindergarten the fall 2023 at Holy Trinity Grade School. Jordy comes to...
Cedar wins Top 10 battle with LCC
HARTINGTON — Cedar Catholic started strong to get in front of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Jan. 5 at the Monsignor Werner Activities Center. The Bears stuck around to make it more than interesting before the Trojans made enough baskets in the final minutes to ride a big third-quarter advantage for the win, 52-44.
Wynot boys pick up two more wins to remain perfect
WEST POINT — The Wynot Blue Devils keep rolling along in their basketball season as they picked up another win Friday to keep their undefeated record intact. This time it was a hard-fought 59-43 win over West Point’s Guardian Angels Central Catholic Blue Jays. Wynot fell behind early, but rallied in the second and third quarters to earn the big win.
