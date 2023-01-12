WEST POINT — The Wynot Blue Devils keep rolling along in their basketball season as they picked up another win Friday to keep their undefeated record intact. This time it was a hard-fought 59-43 win over West Point’s Guardian Angels Central Catholic Blue Jays. Wynot fell behind early, but rallied in the second and third quarters to earn the big win.

