Shawnee, OK

blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors

On Thursday, Venn Pizza announced that it is closing permanently. “It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that Chris and I have decided to close Venn Pizza permanently. With continued rising food costs and expenses, it has made it extremely difficult for us to keep operating,” the restaurant said on Facebook.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Ward 1 Norman City council member resigns, ends reelection campaign

Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned Friday from her position and is no longer seeking reelection. In a statement on Facebook, Studley wrote she is seeking opportunities outside of Norman, leading her to leave before her term expires and ending her campaign. “I recognize the impact this has and the...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Police capture loose cow outside Stillwater Olive Garden

STILLWATER, Okla. — Police helped wrangle a cow that got loose Thursday morning in Stillwater. Authorities said police and officers with Stillwater Animal Welfare responded to the area of the Olive Garden near Perkins and Lakeview roads about a loose cow. Open the video player above to see some...
STILLWATER, OK
Purcell Register

I-35/SH 39 lane closures

Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials have confirmed to The Purcell Register that I-35 will be constricted to one lane northbound and one lane southbound over SH 39 for at least the next week. The bridge was damaged around 4 p.m. Thursday, January 12, when a large earth mover vehicle...
PURCELL, OK
KOCO

Authorities search for two children reported missing from Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding two children missing from Shawnee. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 15-year-old Katelynn Bunch and 10-year-old Hannah Bunch were last seen on Jan. 10. They did not say where in Shawnee the two were last seen.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired in Norman. On Sunday, officials responded to a scene near 12thAvenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 will provide updates...
NORMAN, OK

