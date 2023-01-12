ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
Radulski shelves retirement to head Wilkes-Barre health department

WILKES-BARRE — After trying for months to find a city health director after Henry Radulski retired in April, Mayor George Brown revealed last week who it will be: Henry Radulski. “It’s been very difficult finding someone to replace Hank over the last six months or so. The requirements that...
2 dads start sports academy in the Poconos

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Two Poconos-area dads, sick of traveling for their kids' sports, started an academy right in their own neck of the woods. Inside Pocono Sports Academy in Stroud Township, there's so much space for movement, you almost wouldn't know it, looking at the brick building from the outside.
What's closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Wilkes-Barre City Hall is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Curbside pickup remains as scheduled. All U.S. Post Offices are closed and mail carriers will not deliver or pick up mail. State offices. County offices. Municipal offices. Vast majority of banks. PennDOT driver license centers.

