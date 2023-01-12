Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Bryan Kohberger's Pa. public defender opens up about what happened in the Poconos, what's next
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - 69 News is learning new details from the Pennsylvania public defender who represented the Monroe County man accused of killing four Idaho college students. "I actually hung up on my office one time because I did not believe that they were telling me the truth," said Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ruscombmanor Township crash
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office was called out to an accident Monday morning in the 3600 block of Pricetown Road in Ruscombmanor Township. The initial dispatch came in shortly after 7 a.m. Monday for an accident with ejection near the intersection of Glenview Drive. The coroner's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Radulski shelves retirement to head Wilkes-Barre health department
WILKES-BARRE — After trying for months to find a city health director after Henry Radulski retired in April, Mayor George Brown revealed last week who it will be: Henry Radulski. “It’s been very difficult finding someone to replace Hank over the last six months or so. The requirements that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. State Police warn residents about scammers posing as utility workers
Pennsylvania State Police are warning residents about scammers pretending to be utility workers. It is a tactic used by scammers to distract you, while someone else enters your home, and steals your belongings, state police said in a news release. State police say anyone who is not scheduled to be...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dads start sports academy in the Poconos
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Two Poconos-area dads, sick of traveling for their kids' sports, started an academy right in their own neck of the woods. Inside Pocono Sports Academy in Stroud Township, there's so much space for movement, you almost wouldn't know it, looking at the brick building from the outside.
WFMZ-TV Online
What's closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Wilkes-Barre City Hall is closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Curbside pickup remains as scheduled. All U.S. Post Offices are closed and mail carriers will not deliver or pick up mail. State offices. County offices. Municipal offices. Vast majority of banks. PennDOT driver license centers.
Comments / 0