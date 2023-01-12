Read full article on original website
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaCalifornia State
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Gaithersburg, MD
Page Six
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Elvis Presley’s Nighttime Hobby Led Priscilla Presley to Make This 1 Change to Their Graceland Bedroom so He Wouldn’t Hurt Himself in the Dark
Priscilla Presley feared Elvis Presley would hurt himself with his nighttime hobby, so she took steps to ensure his safety in their Graceland bedroom.
SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death
Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
KFI AM 640
Funeral Services Pending for Lisa Marie Presley, 54
Funeral services were pending Friday for Lisa Marie Presley, one day after the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley died at a hospital after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas area.
Maya Devi
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Was Lisa Marie Presley Married When She Died?
Lisa Marie Presley was married to several notable people during her lifetime. Was she married when she died? Here's what to know.
Popculture
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010. Back in April 2021,...
ETOnline.com
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
Page Six
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest
Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin
Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler
David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss A grief counselor Lisa Marie Presley sought out after the death of her son is speaking out about the late star's desire to become an advocate for those also in grief. David Kessler, an expert on grief and loss and the founder of grief.com, also experienced the sudden death of an adult son and their shared tragedies grew into a shared bond — and...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama
TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Who Will Inherit Graceland After the Death of Lisa Marie Presley?
Unthinkably, Lisa Marie Presley has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54. As fans mourn her death, they are also wondering who will inherit Graceland, the family estate purchased by her father Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s quickly review the history of Graceland...
Prince Harry Spotted Walking His Dog In California, Marking First Public Outing Since Memoir Leak
Though leaked chapters of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, are causing quite the uproar, the Duke of Sussex isn't hiding out in his home. Instead, he's carrying on as usual, recently being spotted on a stroll with his and Meghan Markle's dog Pula.According to an eyewitness, the dad-of-two and the black Labrador walked around a beach near his Montecito, Calif., home, marking the first time the former royal has been seen out in 2023.Though Harry's tome doesn't hit shelves until Tuesday, January 10, the past week has seen countless chapters hit the media, some of them making shocking claims. As OK!...
Ines De Ramon Enjoys Shopping Day After Romantic Vacay With Brad Pitt: Photo
Brad Pitt‘s new girlfriend, jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, is back in California following her New Year’s trip to Cabo with the Oscar-winning actor. Ines, 30, was seen bundled up in a black puffer jacket as she shopped with a friend in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2023. Just a few days earlier, she and Brad, 59, were photographed soaking up the sun at a Mexican resort to celebrate the New Year.
Looking Back on Elvis Presley's 'Duet' With Daughter Lisa Marie, 'Where No One Stands Alone'
Lisa Marie Presley, who died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12th, followed in her father's footsteps with a career in music. Upon her passing, the singer-songwriter's 2018 'duet' with Elvis on the gospel song "Where No One Stands Alone" plays with even more poignant meaning. "Where No One...
Dolly Parton Mourns Lisa Marie Presley In Heartfelt Tribute
Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Thursday, January 12. She was 54.
Elvis Presley’s Family Guide: Ex-Wife Priscilla, Daughter Lisa Marie and 4 Grandchildren
His greatest legacy! Elvis Presley left a lasting impression on the world with his contribution to the music industry — and his memory lives on with his family. The King of Rock N’ Roll’s whirlwind romance with Priscilla Presley began in 1959 when the “Blue Suede Shoes” artist was serving in the military following being […]
