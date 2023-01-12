ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Upgraded murder charges have been filed against a Minnesota mom who is accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son and stashing his body in the trunk of her car last spring. Julissa Thaler was already charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis mom was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Friday. She is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car shortly after she regained custody of him. The boy’s father was fighting to regain custody at the time of his death. Thaler’s lawyer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune he plans to “point out the reasonable doubts that lurk in the evidence” at trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom now charged with first-degree murder

SPRING PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eli Hart's mother has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the killing of her son on May 20, 2022. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Eli Hart, but after turning down a plea deal charges against her were upgraded to first-degree murder.
SPRING PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Brooklyn Center woman

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – An Anoka man will spend 40 years behind bars after shooting and killing his girlfriend.Michael Klinger was sentenced Thursday in connection to a shooting last year.Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North in late July.According to the complaint, witnesses at the residence said the victim and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Klinger, had been arguing in the other room when they heard a gunshot. Fearing for their lives, they fled the residence.Klinger, 36, was arrested later that day in St. Louis park.In addition to second-degree murder, Klinger was charged in the first degree with aggravated controlled substance crime and possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime.His bond was initially set at $1.5 million with conditions.The victim was identified as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured after shooting outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Apple Valley police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Cowboy Jacks early Sunday morning.According to police, officers were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to the establishment, located on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue, on a weapons call. "It was reported by bar employees that a male entered the bar and advised his brother had been shot in the parking lot. Officers checked the parking lot and surrounding area but did not locate any victims," police said in a release.  Officers did locate blood at the scene, according to police, and witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot.Police say as officers were processing the scene, they were informed that two male individuals had taken themselves to two different hospitals for gunshot wounds. Police believe they are involved in the Apple Valley incident. Their wounds are considered non-life threatening. The investigation is ongoing. 
APPLE VALLEY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
twincitieslive.com

Man killed in homeless encampment shooting identified

A man killed by gunfire at a homeless encampment on Thursday was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Adnan Mohamed Ali, 27, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. Minneapolis police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center

A man has died in a hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon. Brooklyn Center Police Department confirmed the man's death, which followed a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. Police arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound,...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Driver killed in rollover crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning. Brooklyn Park Police said law enforcement responded to a crash just after 1 a.m. on westbound Highway 610 past the Highway 252 split. Upon arrival, authorities found...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in leg in West St. Paul; police say suspect arrested

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the leg Thursday night in West St. Paul.Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Carmel Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.They found the injured man, and soon after encountered the suspected shooter. They were arrested, and a firearm was found at the scene.The victim was brought to an area hospital, and he's expected to survive.Police say they will release more information about this case Friday.
WEST SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Charges: Man accused of murdering pregnant woman outside Amazon warehouse was the child's father

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A St. Louis Park man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a pregnant woman outside the Lakeville Amazon warehouse Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Donte McCray was the father of the child, who was delivered at Hennepin County Medical Center via cesarean section. According to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, the child is currently in critical condition.
LAKEVILLE, MN
KROC News

Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies

Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
APPLE VALLEY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy