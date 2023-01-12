Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Upgraded murder charges have been filed against a Minnesota mom who is accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son and stashing his body in the trunk of her car last spring. Julissa Thaler was already charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis mom was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Friday. She is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car shortly after she regained custody of him. The boy’s father was fighting to regain custody at the time of his death. Thaler’s lawyer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune he plans to “point out the reasonable doubts that lurk in the evidence” at trial.
Man charged with murder of Deshaun Hill requests venue change due to release of documentary
MINNEAPOLIS — The public defenders for Cody Fohrenkam, the man charged with shooting and killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, have filed a motion to have his trial moved out of Hennepin County, due to what they called “potential prejudice” because of the Showtime series Boys in Blue. The...
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom now charged with first-degree murder
SPRING PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eli Hart's mother has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the killing of her son on May 20, 2022. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Eli Hart, but after turning down a plea deal charges against her were upgraded to first-degree murder.
fox9.com
Man tied up workers, took over 78k during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery: Charges
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man faces felony charges for his alleged role in an Inver Grove Heights bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties, and a large amount of cash was taken. Prosecutors charged Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, with one count of aggravated robbery...
Suspect in St. Paul 17-year-old's shooting death charged as an adult
ST PAUL, Minnesota — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 9, 2022. The Dakota County Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a now-18-year-old is being charged with murder in adult court for the death of 17-year-old Anthony Skelley last summer. Casimir Semlak, of St....
Man sentenced to 40 years for killing Brooklyn Center woman
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – An Anoka man will spend 40 years behind bars after shooting and killing his girlfriend.Michael Klinger was sentenced Thursday in connection to a shooting last year.Brooklyn Park police responded to a shooting at a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North in late July.According to the complaint, witnesses at the residence said the victim and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Klinger, had been arguing in the other room when they heard a gunshot. Fearing for their lives, they fled the residence.Klinger, 36, was arrested later that day in St. Louis park.In addition to second-degree murder, Klinger was charged in the first degree with aggravated controlled substance crime and possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime.His bond was initially set at $1.5 million with conditions.The victim was identified as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
2 injured after shooting outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Apple Valley police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Cowboy Jacks early Sunday morning.According to police, officers were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to the establishment, located on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue, on a weapons call. "It was reported by bar employees that a male entered the bar and advised his brother had been shot in the parking lot. Officers checked the parking lot and surrounding area but did not locate any victims," police said in a release. Officers did locate blood at the scene, according to police, and witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot.Police say as officers were processing the scene, they were informed that two male individuals had taken themselves to two different hospitals for gunshot wounds. Police believe they are involved in the Apple Valley incident. Their wounds are considered non-life threatening. The investigation is ongoing.
Man accused of leading police on chase that resulted in Leneal Frazier’s death has been arrested
The 20-year-old man accused of leading former Minneapolis police officer Brian Cummings on a high-speed chase, ending in the death of an innocent driver, is now in custody. James Jones-Drain was arrested Tuesday on multiple outstanding warrants, including homicide, robbery, fleeing in a motor vehicle and vehicle theft, according to court documents.
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day
Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers. The...
twincitieslive.com
Man killed in homeless encampment shooting identified
A man killed by gunfire at a homeless encampment on Thursday was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Adnan Mohamed Ali, 27, of Minneapolis, died of multiple gunshot wounds the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. Minneapolis police said they responded to reports of a shooting at a...
twincitieslive.com
UPDATE: 55-year-old Blaine man killed in Brooklyn Park single-vehicle crash identified
UPDATE: The man killed in a crash Saturday morning has been identified by the Minnesota State Patrol. Bradley James Knowles, 55, from Blaine, died from injuries sustained in the crash. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: A 55-year-old man from Blaine was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Brooklyn Park, State Patrol...
Man dies after shooting in Brooklyn Center
A man has died in a hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon. Brooklyn Center Police Department confirmed the man's death, which followed a reported shooting at around 3:15 p.m. on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd. Police arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound,...
fox9.com
Driver killed in rollover crash in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning. Brooklyn Park Police said law enforcement responded to a crash just after 1 a.m. on westbound Highway 610 past the Highway 252 split. Upon arrival, authorities found...
Man shot in leg in West St. Paul; police say suspect arrested
WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the leg Thursday night in West St. Paul.Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Carmel Avenue just before 8 p.m. on a report of a disturbance.They found the injured man, and soon after encountered the suspected shooter. They were arrested, and a firearm was found at the scene.The victim was brought to an area hospital, and he's expected to survive.Police say they will release more information about this case Friday.
Teenager dies in North Minneapolis shooting after stolen vehicle crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a teenager died Friday evening in a shooting on the city's northside.Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North. The call was then updated to include that someone had been shot.Police say they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds in the driver seat of a car in a snowbank. The vehicle that was involved in the crash was a Kia that had been reported stolen earlier that day.Officers rendered aid to the boy, but he died on the scene.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North at 6:25 p.m. which police say they believe is related to the incident.No arrests have been made yet.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers.
Charges: Man accused of murdering pregnant woman outside Amazon warehouse was the child's father
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A St. Louis Park man is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a pregnant woman outside the Lakeville Amazon warehouse Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint, 32-year-old Donte McCray was the father of the child, who was delivered at Hennepin County Medical Center via cesarean section. According to Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, the child is currently in critical condition.
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies
Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
Hennepin County Medical Examiner adapts to rising number of opioid deaths
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office took on a record-breaking number of drug and alcohol-related deaths this year. The majority of those deaths were caused by opioids. “Like all medical examiners and coroner's across the country, we've seen our drug fatality rates skyrocket,” said...
Teen found in crashed stolen car in north Minneapolis dies of gunshot wounds
Minneapolis police report a teenager was found with fatal gunshot wounds inside a reported stolen car that had crashed into a snowbank on the north side of town
Comments / 0