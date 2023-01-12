Read full article on original website
5 0
5d ago
why do I feel like people making rules, passing laws, etc. have lost sensibility? Has America become unsensible to its own demise?
Reply(1)
8
Jonathan Filkins
5d ago
Yes, they can take one. The title should be "Colorado law still doesn't force farmers to give their chickens baths."
Reply
5
Related
Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?
You've probably noticed--there's an egg supply problem right now. Is it time to set up chickens at home?. Some people are responding to the egg price rises with humor. But if the prices stay high, keeping your own chickens becomes more attractive.
Westword
Ask a Stoner: What Happened to the Quality of Medical Marijuana?
Dear Stoner: Medical weed used to be the good stuff, but now I feel like it's on par with the recreational side, at best. Most of the time, the selection and quality are worse. What happened?. Brenda. Dear Brenda: Capitalism happened. Medical marijuana in Colorado isn't dead, but it almost...
This Small Town in Colorado Is Considered the "Switzerland of America"
Ouray is known as the "Switzerland of America" for its climate, natural alpine surroundings, and landscape. It is situated at an elevation of 7,792 feet. Ouray is a home rule municipality and the county seat of Ouray County in Colorado, United States.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
studyfinds.org
Washing raw chicken before cooking is a BAD idea! So why do people still do it?
Food safety authorities and regulators around the world recommend you don’t wash raw poultry before cooking. That’s because washing chicken can splash dangerous bacteria around the kitchen. It’s best just to thoroughly cook the chicken without washing it, so it is safe to eat. Despite this, chicken-washing...
What is the dog flu? Denver veterinarian explains
Some cities across the United States have started to see an uptick in canine influenza, which is the flu but for dogs, and the symptoms can be similar to humans.
Funny Rejected Colorado License Plates Will Make You LOL
The State of Colorado's DMV has continued its role as the "Fun Police" to kick off the new year as it released its list of banned and rejected custom license plate options for 2023. Banned License Plates In Colorado. How many times have you been driving behind someone or sitting...
tripsavvy.com
12 Best Small Towns in Colorado
In Colorado, some of the least-populated towns have attractions that are anything but quaint, with spectacular features like record-setting hot springs, unruly whitewater rapids, and mountain biking trails that skirt cliffsides. Then, throw in some sultry boom-and-bust mining town lore and elk that roam the streets each fall, and it’s apparent that small-town charm looks different in the Centennial State.
200 gallons of motor oil spills into Monument Creek in Colorado Springs
200 gallons of motor oil spill into Monument Creek in Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say hazmat crews worked to contain the oil.CPW says it spent hours walking miles up and down the creek looking for fish killed by the oil and any potential impacts on wildlife.Crews say some fish were found alive and well, while some were dead. Samples were taken by crews and consulted water quality experts. CPW says will monitor the spill and cleanup efforts during the investigation.There are no current updates on how the spill happened as the investigation remains ongoing.
Dog's life saved by generous Denver residents
Thanks to donations from Denver residents, a dog who was stabbed by its owner has been saved and adopted out to a new loving home. The life-saving surgery was done by the vet team at Foothills Animal Shelter and cost around $3,000.
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8