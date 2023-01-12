200 gallons of motor oil spill into Monument Creek in Colorado Springs. Colorado Parks and Wildlife say hazmat crews worked to contain the oil.CPW says it spent hours walking miles up and down the creek looking for fish killed by the oil and any potential impacts on wildlife.Crews say some fish were found alive and well, while some were dead. Samples were taken by crews and consulted water quality experts. CPW says will monitor the spill and cleanup efforts during the investigation.There are no current updates on how the spill happened as the investigation remains ongoing.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO