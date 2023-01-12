Read full article on original website
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, Bridge City
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Alexandra, Louisiana, on April 27, 1972, she was the daughter of Daniel William Richmond and Betty Marie (Cox) Richmond. Darla, a strong and diligent provider for her family, was employed as a welder throughout her life and often held several jobs simultaneously to provide for those in her care . She held a special place in her heart for flowers, birds, animals, and gardening. Darla was the best mother ever and caretaker to all she knew and was always taking people in. She had a great sense of humor and was known for constantly helping others. Darla cared deeply about helping children develop their confidence and was a very big supporter of 4-H. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as Grandma. Darla’s memory will go on to be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She was the best sister anyone has ever had, and she will be especially missed in that role.
James Willard Jackson, 63, Orange
James Willard Jackson, 63, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 14, 2023, at his home. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on August 10, 1959, he was the son of James and Donnie Jackson. James was a long-time police officer for Beaumont Police Department and Round Rock Police Department. He took pride in his work and was very active in Operation Blue Santa. James was a big sports fanatic, especially when it came to the Houston Astros and Houston Texans. Aside from sports, he also loved movies featuring Mel Brooks. James never met a stranger and was known to be a very friendly man. His memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.
Harold Rudolph Williams, Jr., 81, of Orange
Harold Rudolph Williams, Jr., 81, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 13, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, at McDonald Memorial Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Tommy Anthony of McDonald Memorial Baptist Church. Cremation will follow under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Steven Clark Pence, 64, Mauriceville,
Steven Clark Pence, 64, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on January 11, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Steve, as he was known to all, was born on October 28, 1958, to Marjorie Robison Dearmond and Herbert Don Pence. Over the years he worked as a tugboat pilot, welder, pipefitter, and plumber. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Nederland, Texas. Steve was a lifelong music enthusiast and 1970's rock aficionado. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed "jam sessions" with his brothers, Mike and David. He was a follower of Jesus and enjoyed reading the bible given to him by his brother, Mike. He loved his daughters, grandkids, and nieces and nephews and was affectionately known by his grandchildren as "Paw-Paw P." He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Mike Pence. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Erin Dorsett and husband, Michael, Amy Denton and husband, Brandon; brother, David Pence; sisters, Dana McCaskill and husband, James, Donna Turner and husband, Craig, Cindy LeJune, Wendy Elliot and husband, Kenny; grandchildren, Lily Dorsett, Caroline Dorsett, Ruby Dorsett, Emma Dorsett, Cassidy Denton, Luke Denton; and numerous nephews, and nieces. A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Church of Liberty, TX, 1693 Hwy 146 Bypass, Liberty, TX 77575, at 2pm, on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Officiating the service will be Pastor Michael Dorsett. Arrangements were made under the care of Dorman Funeral Home.
Judy "Faye" Gail Sneed, 63, Bridge City
Judy “Faye” Gail Sneed, 63, of Bridge City, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Johnathan Green. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on June 26, 1959, she was the daughter of Reece and Honor (Harper) Smith. Judy Faye devoted her life to Christ. She was always studying her bible, her favorite scripture being Psalms 91, and spreading the word and love of God. Judy was very generous when it came to giving her time, prayers, love, or anything else she could offer. She loved everyone equally just as Jesus does. She was a natural caretaker and had spent years of her life caring for her family. Judy was known to be a wonderful cook and an amazing baker. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandbabies who referred to her as “JuJu”. Judy Faye’s memory and faith will go on to be cherished by everyone who loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Reece and Honor (Harper) Smith; and brothers, Edward Smith and Terry Smith. She is survived by her husband of over 34 years and 7 months, Clyde E. Sneed; children, Christopher Everett Sneed and wife, Brandy of Bridge City, Shacail Lee Sonnier and husband, Joshua of Orangefield and Michael Smith and wife Sarah of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Shayleigh Gibbs, Shelby Sonnier, Raycelee Sonnier, Honor Sneed, Serenity Sneed, Araya Sneed, Brayden Smith and Colt Smith; brothers, Robert Smith, Harold Smith, Lynn Smith, Rusty Smith, and Michael Smith; sisters, Ann Smith and Joan Gallas; and numerous other loving family and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Chad Linder, Gavin Rosenblad, Wade Smith, Cade Smith, Logan Wise, Chandler Green, and Jerod Sims. Honorary pallbearers are Joshua Sonnier and Sean Sneed. The family would like to send special thanks to Altus Hospice, Dr. Akbani, and Brandy Whitman for their care.
Edward William Higginbotham, 57, Orange
Edward William Higginbotham, 57, of Orange, passed away on December 30, 2022, at Memorial Hermann in Houston. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, at Church of Christ in Orange. Officiating will be Mr. Todd Shores. Cremation will follow after the service. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday, at Church of Christ in Orange.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office to hold Pasture & Forage Program
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office is holding a Pasture & Forage Program. This will be held on Friday, February 10th from 1 pm until 4 pm with check-in at 12:30. Three CEU’s will be offered for Pesticide License Holders. These will be as follows: 1 Integrated Pest Management-Using the Right Weed Control Products into an IPM Approach, 2 General- Weed Ecology and Management: Things you need to know about weeds and Using Healthy Forages for Weed Suppression in Pastures and Hay Meadows. The cost for the program is $20. Call the Orange County Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to register before February 8th.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension to hold Certified Food Manager classes
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office is holding the 2-Day Certification Training with Test. This course will help you to: Understand the major causes of food borne illness and how to prevent them, Increase the food safety knowledge of your employees, Improve relationships with health officials, Upon passing the certification exam, you will fulfill state requirements for Certified Food Manager status.
BCOF Rotary club invited area students to conference
The Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Club invited RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) students they sponsored for a recent leadership conference to share their experiences with the club. Pictured are - (front row Student’s ) Emily Wallers, Brianna Moore, Abigail Broussard, Ashley Hale, Gabby LeBlanc, Elizabeth Bunch, Raema Lyda, Grant Hale and Rotarian - Eric Andrus. ( Back row) Rotarian -Mark Bunch, Student’s - Mary Wernig, Zack Bourque, Kaitlyn Jenkins, Ava Dyer, Stephen Stone, Carson Fall, Camden Kelly, Victor Hernandez, Jackson Pachar, Rotarians-Mark Messer and Ronnie Hutchinson.
We Can’t Believe That This Adorable Lubbock Home Is Actually On The Market
Sometimes, when you drive through Lubbock you see a home that catches your eye and makes you go "whoa." This one, has been just that for me. This standout among a sea of tract homes in North Lubbock, which looks tailor made for prom photos and Christmas gatherings. And now, it's up for sale.
MaryAnn Zerko, 84, of Orange
MaryAnn Zerko, 84, of Orange, passed away on January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Chaplain Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will...
First Saturday returns to BC First Baptist Church
First Saturday at First Baptist Church, Bridge City skipped the month of January giving away items, but will be back in the parking lot Saturday, Feb 4th giving away cans of Chili for the cold weather. With the chili will be rice, beans, crackers and Kool Aid. We’re excited to be back. Be looking for the blue canopy in the church parking lot at 200 West Roundbunch Rd. Hours will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
Stark Museum's Saturday Family Day provides rainy day activities
The National Weather Service has rain in the forecast Saturday, but parents will have a place to entertain and educate their children as the Stark Museum of Art hosts a free Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum on Green Avenue in historic downtown Orange has activity-filled...
Bridge City First named Bridge City Chamber Business of the Month
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that Bridge City First Assembly of God has been named Business of the Month for January 2023. Pastor Allen Chapin was presented the award, sponsored by Energy Country Ford, by Ambassador Barbara Moore at the January Networking Coffee hosted by Orangefield ISD Cormier Museum.
Orange's 1921 hospital offered modern equipment with first-class accommodations
The description of Orange's new hospital in 1921 sounds like a peaceful retreat for anyone, not just those needing medical care. "This delightful hotel for the sick is situated in one of Texas' oldest towns-Orange-looking out over the gardens and housetops to wide flat distances fringed by tall pines, while just out of sight the Sabine River winds towards the Gulf of Mexico and is an inland waterway of great commercial value," said a slick brochure booklet printed for the opening of the Frances Ann Lutcher Hospital.
One killed in downtown Lubbock shooting, LPD asks for help finding ‘unknown suspect’
One person was killed after a shooting in downtown Lubbock early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public's help identifying a suspect.
Lubbock County crash on Friday morning leaves one person hospitalized, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries. DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front […]
